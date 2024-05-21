Gray Zone Warfare Neighbourly Help quest guide: How to check buried fuel tanks

Gunny has noticed your frequent trips to Fort Narith in Gray Zone Warfare and needs you to check for additional supplies. That means seeing if there’s any fuel in the buried tanks on the base, which can be used at your Base Camp.

Although you might have visited Fort Nariath a few times, it’s a heavily guarded location in Gray Zone Warfare. The guards stationed there are some of the most challenging NPCs you’ll find, and you should expect to have enough firepower to deal with them. Thankfully, for the Neighbourly Help quest, you don’t have to go too far into the base.

Where to find buried fuel tanks for Neighbourly Help in Gray Zone Warfare

You can find the fuel storage area on the south side of Fort Narith. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Make your way and land at the Delta One landing zone on the east side of Fort Narith. From here, swing down to the south and make your way through the other side of the way. There should be a hole in the outer wall that makes it easy to slip into this location.

However, NPCs are still guarding the perimeter, and you should expect a fight (unless other Gray Zone Warfare players have already cleared them).

keep your eyes peeled: Other players may be completing Fort Narith Stroll or Missing Colleague Two nearby.

Fort Narith is easily one of the toughest areas in Gray Zone Warfare. The NPCs that patrol this area are heavily armed and wear thick protection. You might be able to hit them from afar with a well-placed shot to the head, but they could endure it if you’re a few inches off from your mark. Always bring a weapon with a silencer and a scope to make short work of them and always prepare to switch to the automatic firing choice.

There are two fuel gauges you need to check at the Fuel Storage. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you’ve cleared the area of the guards, make your way to the Fuel Storage at Fort Narith, which is marked on the map, and approach the fuel gauges. You should find two of them underneath the covered area. Interact with them to learn how much fuel they have and if Gunny can use them for your Base Camp.

Once you’ve done this, the last thing you have to do is return to Base Camp and report everything to Gunny. He’ll be thrilled with your work, and speaking with him concludes another mission in Gray Zone Warfare.

