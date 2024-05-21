Gray Zone Warfare Missing Colleague 2 quest guide: How to find interrogation transcript

The Artisan has one of the more difficult tasks for you to complete in Gray Zone Warfare called Missing Colleague II. Here, you’ll be expected to infiltrate the enemy base and find a copy of the interrogation transcript.

This is a follow-up from the previous mission, the Missing Colleague, where The Artisan wanted you to track down and find out what happened to their friend. They went missing close to Fort Narith, and while you didn’t find them, you did pick up the first piece of evidence to help learn what happened to them in Gray Zone Warfare. Now, the next piece is in the heart of enemy territory.

Where to find the interrogation transcript for Missing Colleague II in Gray Zone Warfare

Make your way to the center of Fort Narith. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You need to visit the Headquarters at the center of Fort Narith in Gray Zone Warfare. It’s one of the more heavily guarded areas in the game, and you can expect some of the toughest NPCs and players you’ve likely encountered up to this point.

I recommend bringing a weapon you can set to automatic with a suppressor and sights attached. You can use the suppressor to help mask your approach as you steadily eliminate enemies around Fort Narith. The scope should make it easy to spot them, but don’t be surprised if multiple NPCs start to swarm you as you get closer to the Headquarters. It’s a large building with several hostiles that you must take down, making it a challenge, especially if you’re fighting against other enemy players.

The documents are on the left side, at the top of the Headquarters. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you arrive, you need to reach the top floor of the Headquarters and head to the left after you reach the top of the stairs. There should be a door you can open, and a copy of the prisoner’s transcript should be on the desk. This door does not require a key to get inside, making it much easier to find than other protected documents you need to track down in Gray Zone Warfare. Place it into your SafeLock inventory slot before reaching the nearest landing zone.

Now, the last thing you have to do is offer over the piece of intel to The Artisan, and you can complete this mission in Gray Zone Warfare. Expect to spend several attempts trying to get inside this base. It took me at least three tries to reach the top finally, and I went through a lot of gear.

