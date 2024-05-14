Gray Zone Warfare Missing Colleague I quest guide – How to find the intel

Gray Zone Warfare‘s vendors have quite the catalog of tasks for you to complete, with the Artisan’s Missing Colleague quest one of them. This is a two-part quest, but today we’re looking at step one—finding out what happened to the colleague.

The colleague in question worked closely with the Artisan as a mechanic just north of Fort Narith, but as you’ll soon find, finding him won’t be so easy. Here’s how to complete Missing Colleague I in Gray Zone Warfare.

How to complete the Missing Colleague I quest in Gray Zone Warfare

Head to Savanpha Village to complete this quest. Image by Dot Esports

To complete the first part of the Missing Colleague quest in Gray Zone Warfare, you’ll need to head to a shack just outside Fort Narith in the Savanpha Village at coordinates 145, 129. Inside the shack is an Arrest Warrant, which you’ll need to deliver back to the Artisan to complete part one and unlock part two of the quest.

Use the Delta One landing zone to get as close to the village, and then proceed down the road to the marked coordinates. Be aware of enemies on both sides of the road who will be surrounding the nearby buildings—bring plenty of armor and meds.

You’re looking for a wooden shack with a tin roof next to a palm tree on the right side of the road heading north. The shack will have a large doormat in the entrance with blood splatters; this doesn’t bode well for the colleague.

As you can see, it wasn’t easy to get to. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Enter the shack, and on a table to your left with a lantern should be the warrant. Grab it and store it in your inventory, then head on out. If you’ve got a lock box, you won’t need to survive the trip home, but as always try and make it back to a landing zone and exfil back to base.

Returning to base completes this quest, getting you an AKMN rifle, 2,000 experience, and vendor reputation, and unlocks the second part of the Missing Colleague questline.

