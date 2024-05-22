Gray Zone Warfare Evacuation Question quest guide: How to get orders from Fort Narith

The Artisan needs you to check on the people around Fort Narith in Gray Zone Warfare. In the Evacuation Question quest, The Artisan needs you to investigate Fort Narith and track the evacuation orders hidden in the barracks.

It’s the type of intel The Artisan frequently asks you to complete when you’re working your way through Gray Zone Warfare. As you might imagine, Fort Narith is a heavily guarded location with only a few ways to get into the base. You won’t be undetected and should expect to deal with multiple NPCs when attempting to complete the Evacuation Question.

Where to find orders from Fort Narith for Evacuation Question in Gray Zone Warfare

Land at Delta 3, and keep to the northern edge of Fort Narith. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The building where you need to find the Evacuation Orders is in the barracks, on the southwest side, inside Fort Narith. Although the buildings you must get to are on the base’s border, getting to them is another story. Multiple NPCs are protecting this base on the outside and several on the inside. The best way to reach this location in Gray Zone Warfare is to arrive at landing zone Delta 3. You might have some experience with this working on the Lost Lover or Hacker quests.

When you arrive at Delta 3, keep to the north side of Fort Narith. You can follow a path through the treeline and locate a broken hole in the wall. The hole is a better pathway to sneak into the base rather than taking the front entrance on the east side. However, this might be an alternative route. It’s still tricky to get through to the building you need to reach due to the number of NPCs patrolling this area, but you can pick them off from afar using a weapon with a silencer and a scope. Because of their heavy armor, I recommend aiming for their heads, necks, and arms.

The evacuation orders are on the table inside the last room. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After clearing the area, head to the building with a large A on the front of it. I encountered a handful of NPCs patrolling the hallways, so ensure you’ve cleared them before checking the rooms. When inside the building, take a left and go down the hallway until you reach the final door on the left. The Evacuation Order papers should be on the desk, and you can place them inside your SafeLock inventory slot to keep them safe.

The last thing you need to do is return to your Base Camp and provide the materials to The Artisan. She’ll begrudgingly accept the content and thank you for completing this Gray Zone Warfare quest.

