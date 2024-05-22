Gray Zone Warfare Lost Lover quest guide: How to find Atsawin Xiong

Lab Rat needs you to track down another missing local in Gray Zone Warfare, who she has yet to be able to locate. Their name is Atsawin Xiong, and he reportedly lives close to Fort Narith but has not responded to his girlfriend for the past few days.

Hoping he’s okay, it’s up to you to track down what happened to him. The only way to do this is to revisit where he lived and see if he left any clues for you to follow in Gray Zone Warfare. This quest requires you to venture near Fort Narith and visit one of the more protected locations, so you want to bring your best weapons.

Where to find Atsawin Xiong for Lost Lover in Gray Zone Warfare

There are two locations you need to visit at Fort Narith. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You need to visit two locations on the north side of Fort Narith. The first is outside the village, away from Fort Narith, where Atsawin lived on the outskirts of the military base in Gray Zone Warfare. You can approach the farm from any angle, but the best method would be to land at the Delta 2 landing zone on the west side of Fort Narith. From here, go around the north side of the base and proceed across the farm. You should still expect to deal with NPCs patrolling these areas.

When you enter the farmhouse, head to the desk in the center close to the entrance and interact with the call-up papers. Reading this text should update your quest checklist, and you will learn that Atsawin was taken from his home and went to the military base. The exact location is on the north side of Fort Narith, at the Barracks, another heavily guarded area in Gray Zone Warfare.

You can find the soldier diary on the table, completing the quest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As you might expect from Fort Narith, having worked on the other quests, such as the Hacker and Neighbourly Help quests, this location has multiple guards patrolling it. Expect a firefight when you reach the front entrance and proceed to the north side of the Barracks with the large buildings. You want to approach the one with the large C on the front and head to room 105. Here, you can find the Soldier’s Diary. Make sure to place it inside your SafeLock inventory slot before leaving.

Now, the final thing to do is reach any nearby landing zones and return to your Base Camp. You can give Lab Rat the Soldier’s Diary and chalk this up to another finished quest in Gray Zone Warfare.

