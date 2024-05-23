Gray Zone Warfare Hacker 2 quest guide: How to hack all locations and get codebook

Handshake has another request for you to infiltrate Fort Narith again in Gray Zone Warfare and wants you to hack their electrical equipment. There are multiple locations you need to hack, and you also need to grab a codebook the enemy group is using.

The hacking locations are primarily centralized in one part of Fort Narith, but there’s also a location tucked away on the edge, which you can get early on. These locations Handshake wants you to hack should be familiar to you but expect to contend with multiple NPCs roaming around this military base in GZW.

Where to hack all locations and find codebook for Hacker 2 in Gray Zone Warfare

You need to hack a radio tower to the southeast, and then the rest are at the headquarters. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You need to visit two significant regions to find each hackable radar tower in GZW. The first is at the Fuel Storage area on the southwest part of Fort Narith. You can grab this one from the start or make it your final destination. Between the two choices, I find starting at the Delta 1 landing zone to the east easier, going through the fuel storage entrance, and then grabbing the radar tower.

There are two radio towers to hack, one at the Fuel Storage and another at the Headquarters. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It should be easy to notice the large, red and white radio out tower above everything else. Approach it, and then get through the fence to find the terminal you can interact with. Once you’ve done this, the next place you need to visit is the headquarters in the central area of Fort Narith, and you can expect multiple guards to protect this location. You likely know about how heavily guarded this location is working on Evacuation Question and the Seekers of Change quests.

You can find the army codebook on the second floor of the Headquarters. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you arrive, find another red and white radio tower. It’ll be the same process as the previous one. After you’ve done this, head inside the Headquarters building and make your way to the second floor. Take a left and go down to the room on the far side of the hall, where you can find the Army Codebook on the table.

The final satellite is on the roof of the headquarters. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The final thing you need to hack is on the roof of the building. Make your way to the third floor and take the stairs on the right. When you reach the top, look for a satellite dish and interact with it to hack it.

Now, the last thing is for you to return to Base Camp and provide your report to Handshake. He’ll reward you for a job well done, and you can consider it another finished job in GZW.

