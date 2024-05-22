Gray Zone Warfare Seekers of Change quest guide: How to get all samples from Barracks

Lab Rat has another task for you in Gray Zone Warfare called Seekers of Change. She needs to obtain specific samples you can only find at Fort Narith, and this job will take you into the heart of the barracks.

The barracks is a heavily guarded location in Gray Zone Warfare. You should expect to go through numerous NPCs to reach this area. When you arrive, the next task is to track down the correct building where you can find these samples. You also want to bring a specific item with you, or you won’t be able to complete the mission.

Where to find samples in barracks for Seekers of Change in Gray Zone Warfare

The samples are on the northwest building at the barracks. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You want to go to the north side of the Barracks at Fort Narith. The easiest way to get to this location is to land at the Delta 3 landing zone. You can unlock it by discovering it on the west side of Forth Narith in Gray Zone Warfare. As you might imagine, it’s one of the more heavily guarded areas in the game, and you should expect to encounter multiple hostiles. You likely have experience with this working on the Lost Lover and Jets’n’marks quests.

Make sure to bring a sample collection kit with you to give to Lab Rat. She provides them when you accept the quest, but you can always purchase more from her if you need them.

Delta 3 is a fantastic choice because you can find a break in the wall directly north of where you need to find the Seekers of Change samples. You should be able to walk through it, but multiple NPCs are patrolling this area if other Gray Zone Warfare players haven’t already cleared them out. If they have, it’s a straight shot to the building you must enter. It should have a large C on the front of it, making it stand out from the rest.

The samples are on the bed; you can interact with them if you have a Sample Kit in your inventory. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you enter the building, take a left and follow the hallway down. The samples should be on the second door. The specific samples you have to find are on the bed, and after you interact with the bed and add them to your Sample Kit, you can bring them back to Lab Rat.

Now, the final thing you have to do is return to Base Camp and provide them to Lab Rat. She’ll be glad to have the samples, and then you can check this off as another completed quest in Gray Zone Warfare.

