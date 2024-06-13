Gray Zone Warfare Academic Interest / Noble Powder quest guide – How to find evidence of drug trade

There are many moments in Gray Zone Warfare where you’ll need to make a decision based on your own morals, including two missions called Academic Interest and Noble Powder that feature the same task but with very different goals in mind.

For Academic Interest and Noble Powder, players will need to retrieve some evidence of a drug trade that is secretly being controlled by the local government. Both Turncoat and Banshee want proof of this hidden drug trade, but the former wants proof for his own personal interest, while the latter wants to bring the trade to light.

Like many other missions, you must find the evidence, make your choice, and live with the consequences on your conscience. Here is how to complete the Academic Interest and Noble Powder quests in GZW.

How to complete Academic Interest / Noble Powder in Gray Zone Warfare

Make your decision, live with your decision. Image via GZWmap.com

To complete Academic Interest or Noble Powder, you need to visit the Midnight Sapphire Hotel. Located at the top of the map, this hotel is heavily guarded with AI combatants, so you’ll have to bring along a good amount of ammunition with good armor penetration and some decent armor to withstand small-arms fire.

Once you’ve entered the hotel, head to the east side of the building on the second floor. There should be an open door marked with a sign that says “Employee Entrance.” This will lead to a kitchen area that is filled with enemies to slay, but immediately to the right of the main door, there should be a small pantry-like room where there should be a Suspicious Box at the bottom of a shelf.

Pick this box up, head back to spawn, and choose who to deliver the evidence to. If you choose to deliver the evidence to Turncoat, he will award you with an AK-74M, 2,000 experience points, and 200 reputation points. If you’re choosing the side of justice, however, you can deliver the evidence to Banshee for two 60-stacks of M855A1 5.56 ammo, $7,400 USD, 2,000 experience points, and 200 reputation points.

