Gray Zone Warfare: Felony and Punishment quest guide – How to find the smartphone

With the Felony and Punishment task in Gray Zone Warfare, Banshee offers you the opportunity to help put away people responsible for crimes against the locals.

While this task appears honorable, you’ll have a choice between completing it for Banshee or completing The Congressman for Handshake. Like many sets of tasks in Gray Zone Warfare, you will have to choose between one of them.

Smartphone location for Felony and Punishment in Gray Zone Warfare

Are there extra towels? Screenshot by Dot Esports

The smartphone you need to complete Felony and Punishment is located in a villa in the center of the Whitewater Villas section of the Midnight Sapphire location, at map coordinates (173, 166). On your map, mark the building that appears directly above the word Villas when zoomed in.

Any of the three surrounding Hotel landing zones (Hotel 1, Hotel 2, or Hotel 3) will provide a relatively safe path to the Whitewater Villas section of Midnight Sapphire, but Hotel 1 in particular should be the most straightforward and closest. Just follow the back of the stone fences along the east side of Whitewater Villas until you reach an opening.

Hmmm, TV’s not working. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you reach the villa section, look for the villa with a fully open sliding gate and a brown pickup truck parked on the curb outside. Go inside, walk into the main open section, and take a left. Open the last door on the left and you should find the smartphone you need half covered by a piece of paper behind the back of the brown leather chair.

Store the phone in your SafeLock container for safekeeping, then proceed to the nearest or safest landing zone. Once you’re back at base, turn in the phone to Banshee, who will reward you with six M26 grenades, $6,500 in cash, 2,000 XP, and some rep.

Should I complete The Congressman or Felony and Punishment?

If your moral code allows, you’re probably best served completing The Congressman for Handshake. Handshake will reward you with an outfitted M4A1 instead of six grenades, and I quite honestly have never thrown a single grenade while playing GZW.

If it turns out they’re more useful than I think, then by all means complete Felony and Punishment and prove me wrong, but I’m taking the M4A1.

