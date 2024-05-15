Gray Zone Warfare The Congressman quest guide: How to find the smartphone

Handshake has increasingly dangerous jobs for you in Gray Zone Warfare. For The Congressman quest, the next thing you need to do is locate a missing smartphone. It’s not for a missing person, but it’s still an important task that pays well.

There’s a short list of locations you need to check to find this smartphone, but it’s challenging to track down. The location contains multiple NPCs in Gray Zone Warfare, and they’re not going to take kindly to visitors they don’t want to deal with. Luckily, you might be able to slip in and out without being noticed.

Where to find the smartphone for The Congressman in Gray Zone Warfare

The smartphone is inside one of the houses at Midnight Sapphire. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The smartphone you need to find is inside one a villa northeast of Midnight Sapphire, the local resort in the northern areas of Gray Zone Warfare. The quickest way to reach this location is to take landing zone (LZ) Hotel 1 to the northeast of Midnight Sapphire. There are alternatives, but they take longer to reach your goal, and you have a higher risk of being eliminated by enemy NPCs. You might know what to expect if you’ve completed Priceless Possessions or Deepest, Darkest Fantasies in Gray Zone Warfare.

When you arrive, sweep down to the villas, also known as Whitewater Villas. The house you need to find is close to this region, but expect to encounter multiple NPCs. Many of them wander through the streets or protect outside houses. If you crouch down and walk slowly, you can avoid detection for a bit before taking them out. Make sure to be the first to fire a shot and have a silencer and scope on your weapon to avoid detection.

The smartphone is on the floor next to the couch inside the house. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The villa you need to find has a large front yard area with an open gate. Thankfully, the door to the house isn’t locked, and you walk inside it. When you’re inside, go to the back and take a left. Head down the hallway until you reach the final room and head inside. On the floor, next to the paper and the couch, you’ll find the smartphone. Pick it up and place it inside your SafeLock inventory slot to ensure you keep it, even if you die.

The last thing to do is to call a helicopter to Base Camp and return. You only need to give it to Handshake, and you’ll have completed The Congressman quest in Gray Zone Warfare.

