How to complete Deepest Darkest Fantasies in Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare Deepest, Darkest Fantasies quest guide: How to find flash drive

Not all details should be shared with everyone.
Published: May 9, 2024 12:07 pm

Handshake has a private assignment for you to complete in Gray Zone Warfare. Before the evacuation, a politician had been frequently visiting a particular house, and they left a sensitive flash drive behind. They want you to make your way to a heavily guarded location and grab it.

The flash drive contains sensitive information the client would prefer to avoid getting out to the public. At least, they’d like to ensure certain people don’t catch wind of it. Regardless, Handshake needs your help finding this flash drive, and tracking it down in Gray Zone Warfare won’t be easy. It’s likely a new location you have yet to explore.

Where to find the flash drive for Deepest, Darkest Fantasies in Gray Zone Warfare

Where to find flash drive in Gray Zone Warfare
Head to the house on the northeast side of Midnight Sapphire.

The flash drive you need to be is on the east side of Midnight Sapphire, a city to the east of Hunter’s Paradise, and the northwest of Pha Lang Airfield. If you haven’t visited this location already, you likely don’t have a landing zone (LZ) to reach it quickly.

The best choice to go with is the LZ at Pha Lang Airfield, Golf 1, and to proceed west. Make your way to the area south of Midnight Sapphire, and you should find the Hotel 2 LZ. From there, head directly north, and to the east of Midnight Sapphire, there’s the Hotel 1 LZ.

After unlocking both, reaching Midnight Sapphire will be much easier in the future, especially if you die before reaching the flash drive. This location is heavily guarded, and expect to fight some of the most challenging NPCs you’ve engaged with yet. They’re much tougher than the ones at Pha Lang Airfield, where you worked on the Business or Pleasure and Last Flight.

Where to find Politician's flash drive in Gray Zone Warfare
The flash drive you need to find is on the coffee table, right side of the room.

When you arrive at Midnight Sapphire, the house you need to find should be in the city’s northeast section. It should be on the northern edge, near where you can find Hotel 1 LZ. Thankfully, the house you must enter does not require a key, and you should be able to walk right into it and grab the flash drive. The flash drive will be on the coffee table on the right side of the house. Make sure to place it into your SafeLock inventory slot before leaving.

The last thing you need to do is return to Base Camp and give the flash drive to Handshake. He’ll accept it, concluding the Deepest, Darkest Fantasies quest in Gray Zone Warfare.

