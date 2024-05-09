How to complete Business and Pleasure in Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare

Gray Zone Warfare Business or Pleasure quest guide – How to gather intelligence from Pha Lang Airfield

Gather intelligence about Pha Lang Airfield.
Zack Palm
Published: May 9, 2024

Handshake needs you to return to Pha Lang Airfield in Gray Zone Warfare. Because of your multiple trips to that location, he is curious about the group operating out of the airfield and wants you to gather intelligence about them for the Business or Pleasure quest.

The intelligence you gather is vital to the report Handshake is making. He wants to know what they’re up to over there and what they plan to do in the future. It’s risky, and tracking the correct information won’t be easy. Luckily, since you’ve been there several times in Gray Zone Warfare, you should know your way around the location.

Where to find intelligence at Pha Lang Airfield for Business or Pleasure in Gray Zone Warfare

Where to find Intelligence at Pha Lang Airfield
Head to the north building at the top of the Pha Lang Airfield. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The intelligence you need to find at Pha Lang Airfield is at the center of the area. It’s going to be inside a small warehouse, which you can find on the north side of the facility. Thankfully, unlike some locations in Gray Zone Warfare, you won’t need to track down a specific key to unlock any doors. You can freely enter and leave this building, grabbing the secure details much easier.

Multiple NPCs will get in your way while trying to infiltrate Pha Lang Airfield. These are well-armed and protective characters, capable of dealing serious damage to you if you’re not careful. I recommend landing at the Golf 2 landing zone (LZ) if you can. However, if you can only get the Golf 1 GZ, you should still be able to sneak into the area. Ensure you equip a weapon with a silencer and a scope to make the least amount of noise possible, similar to when you were working through the Last Flight and What Comes Up quests.

How to get intelligence at Pha Lang Airfield
You can find the intelligence on a USB stick on a table with an open laptop. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The intel you need to find for Handshake will be inside the north building, on the desk with an open laptop. Here, you should find a small USB device you can pick up. Grab this and place it inside your Gray Zone Warfare SafeLock item slot to ensure you can keep this item with you even if you die.

The final thing you have to do is call a helicopter to your position and return to Base Camp. When you arrive, hand over the details to Handshake, and you can chalk this up to another completed mission in Gray Zone Warfare.

