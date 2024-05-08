Gray Zone Warfare What Comes Up quest guide – How to find the flight recorder

Following up on the flight information you grabbed for Handshake in Gray Zone Warfare, he wants you to go a step further. He knows where a particular plane went down close to Pha Lang Airfield and wants you to find the aircraft’s flight recorder.

The information you need to find should still be on the aircraft. However, the plane’s exact location is unknown, and Handshake needs to seek it out. Unfortunately, he doesn’t have any critical details to make finding the plane easier, but he does share that it’s a click out from Pha Lang Airfield, which means you need to find it on foot in Gray Zone Warfare. Prepare to do some walking to complete What Comes Up.

Where to find the flight recorder for What Comes Up in Gray Zone Warfare

The plane is far east of Pha Lang Airfield. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You need to find the plane to the southeast of Pha Lang Airfield in Gray Zone Warfare. It’s much further away than you might be used to tracking down targets, and you have to adventure through the forest to the southwest of Pha Lang city. It’s a much further distance to travel than the other quests for Pha Lang Airfield, such as Manifest Destiny and A Single Drop.

Hopefully, you’ve unlocked the Golf 2 landing zone (LZ) over by Pha Lang Airfield. This should cut down your journey by a small amount, but it’s not a huge deal if you have to use the Golf 1 LZ. The difference between the two LZs is roughly a minute or so. When you land, it’s time to start walking through the forest and make your way southeast of Pha Lang Airfield. So long as you don’t get close to the airport, NPCs shouldn’t bother you on this journey. You only have to worry about other players who might be on this mission if you cross their path.

You can find the flight recorder inside the tail of the downed plane. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you reach the location, look for a downed plane that’s broken into two pieces. You want to approach the side with the tail and bend down to peek inside. The flight recorder should be sticking out of this part, and you can freely grab it. The flight recorder is an item you need to carry in your inventory, so make sure to place it in your SafeLock slot to ensure that even if you die, this item stays with you, and you can take it back to Base Camp.

The last thing you must do is call a helicopter to meet you at the nearest LZ. You should expect to trek back to Pha Lang Airfield, likely calling a helicopter at Golf 2 LZ. When you return to Base Camp, hand over the flight recorder to Handshake, concluding the What Comes Up quest in Gray Zone Warfare.

