Gray Zone Warfare: A Single Drop quest guide – How to find all tanker trucks

Gunny wants you to check out a handful of tanker trucks he heard about at a nearby airfield in A Single Drop for Gray Zone Warfare. Reaching this location can be challenging, but once you get there, tracking down the water tanks can prove difficult.

There are three tankers you need to find at this location. Not only do you need to narrow down their exact placement, but a handful of NPCs and players might also be there, making it more difficult for you to complete this mission in Gray Zone Warfare. Thankfully, we’ve narrowed down the trucks’ exact position, making it easier to complete this mission.

All tanker truck locations for A Single Drop in Gray Zone Warfare

There are two tankers at the center of the airfield, and one to the south. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find the two tanker trucks at Pha Lang Airfield. You can visit this location on the northeast part of the map, close to Midnight Sapphire city, one of the more heavily guarded locations in Gray Zone Warfare. Although Pha Lang Airfield is not as protected, expect heavy resistance from the many NPCs wandering around here.

I did not have a landing zone (LZ) to reach when I accepted this mission. Instead, I had to go to the closest LZ and walk there, but traversing this way in Gray Zone Warfare is exceptionally dangerous. There’s a good chance you might come across NPCs guarding small locations or other players who have to do the same thing. Thankfully, this will be different when you get close to Pha Lang. When you reach this location, expect to unlock a new LZ that you can use to return to your Base Camp much quicker. It’s slightly different from completing Mounds of Madness or Save the Rebellion, as you had LZs to make them quicker missions.

Approach the tankers to confirm if they have fuel. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you reach Pha Lang, go to the east side of the airport. You want to find the large tankers at the center and interact with their open consoles. When you get to these consoles, interact with them; it should update your quest for Gunny. He only needs you to confirm if these trucks have fuel, not bring any back with you.

The last truck is south of Pha Lang Airfield, at the Remote Hangar. It should take you only a bit of time to reach this area, and it should have a similarly large tanker truck you can interact with. After you’ve checked both locations, make your way to the closest LZ and report back to Base Camp. You can now redeem this quest for Gunny, adding it to another completed job in Gray Zone Warfare. Expect to do more at Pha Lang Airfield moving forward.

