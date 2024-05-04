Gray Zone Warfare At the Mounds of Madness quest guide: How to find all cult presence locations in GZW

The Artisan needs your help in checking out some odd things that have been happening at Ban Pa in Gray Zone Warfare. There’s some cult activity at Ban Pa, and The Artisan needs you to investigate the cult presence there.

Recommended Videos

You’re going to look into this cult presence by checking out several locations The Artisan has marked for you. You’ll find these throughout the Ban Pa area in Gray Zone Warfare. As you might expect, there are going to be multiple NPCs and players wandering around this area while you’re here, so expect some heavy resistance when you try to find them.

Here’s how to complete the At the Mounds of Madness mission in Gray Zone Warfare.

All cult presence locations for At The Mounds of Madness in Gray Zone Warfare

There are four cult objects you need to find, outside Ban Pa. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You need to find four items for The Artisan to complete the At The Mounds of Madness quest in Gray Zone Warfare. These are not specific locations, and the objects are hidden throughout the small village.

Find an Ominous Mural

Find an Eerie Mural

Find a Chilling Mural

Find a Disturbing Statue

These sites are incredibly vague, making completing this mission extremely taxing. Thankfully, these are not too directly on the village and are instead specific locations you have to visit. You might know how dangerous this location is if you’ve completed Shadow over Ban Pa and It’s in the Water quests.

How to find the Ominous Mural

You can find this mural closer to the fishing huts. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Although the Ominous Mural is the first on the list, I recommend visiting this one last. You can find it in the southwest area of Ban Pa, close to the edge of the water. It should be on the edge of the village before you get close to the south entrance.

How to find the Eerie Mural

This mural is closer to the village, next to the Warehouse. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Eerie Mural on the list is likely the third one you find. It’s in the northwest part of Ban Pa, close to the outside of the town. You can find it west of the Warehouse, north of the Elder’s House.

How to find the Chilling Mural

You can find the Chilling Mural outside the village. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Chilling Mural is likely the first one you’ll come across in Gray Zone Warfare. It’s to the southwest of India One landing zone, making it the easiest to find. You can find it immediately before you get close to the village.

How to find the Disturbing Statue

You need to stand next to the Disturbing Statue to get information on it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The final one on the list is the Disturbing Statue, but it’s incredibly close to the Chilling Mural. It’s also outside the village, on the east side, to the southeast of the Chilling Mural. It would help if you ventured into the forest to find it, and it should be inside a small, exposed hut.

After you’ve visited each of these locations, return to Base Camp and report what you found to The Artisan, completing this mission in Gray Zone Warfare.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more