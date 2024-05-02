Gray Zone Warfare: It’s in the Water quest guide – How to collect all samples

Nasty things are happening in Gray Zone Warfare, and Lab Rat wants to get to the bottom of what could be in the water. She’s discovered key locations where you can learn these details, but she needs your help collecting all water samples.

There are three water samples you need to track down for Lab Rat. They’re all in the same general area, which makes finding them much easier. However, knowing the correct location you need to visit to collect each water sample is the tricky part here.

You’ll want to narrow down these locations to grab them all during your Gray Zone Warfare mission so you can leave the area quickly.

Where to find all water samples for It’s in the Water in Gray Zone Warfare

There are three water samples you need to grab to complete this mission in Gray Zone Warfare, and you can find all of them in Ban Pa. This is a heavily guarded location, with multiple NPCs and players running around. You might have already encountered this if you’ve been at Hunter’s Paradise, completing quests like The Brave.

The samples that you’ll need to collect for this mission are:

Avian Tissue samples

Well water samples

Mound of Soil samples

Before you leave for Ban Pa, purchase the sample kits from Lab Rat. These are required for every sample you want to collect, meaning you need to grab three. So long as you have three in your inventory, you can gather and deliver this data to Lab Rat.

Getting out is a little more optional: Even if you die, it still counts, so you don’t have to worry about keeping the collected samples in your SafeLock inventory. It’s a similar process to how you completed Carnivore.

Mound of Soil samples

On the northeast side of Ban Pa is where you can find a large mound of dirt. It should be on the water’s edge, in the fishing village. You can identify it based on the small shovel. Approach the dirt mountain to collect the sample, and then you can move on to the next one, which is at the center of town next to the Elder’s Hut.

Well water samples

When you reach the center of the village, there should be a small well, with its top covered, where you need to get the Well Water sample. You can ignore that the top is covered to attempt to gather the same, making this task easy to complete. If you’ve been here before completing the scouting job for Handshake in Shadow Over Ban Pa, you may have encountered the Elder’s Hut, a good indication you’re close.

Avian Tissue samples

Finally, the Avian Sample is closer to the southern part of Ban Pa. You can find it inside the fence of a small hut close to the edge of the water. It should look like a large birdhouse. You can interact with it when you get close.

After you’ve visited and collected each sample, it’s time to return to Lab Rat and redeem your reward. She’ll have a few good items waiting for you, and you earn a pretty good amount of reputation with her too.

