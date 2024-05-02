Gray Zone Warfare Carnivore quest guide: How to collect biological samples from Hunter’s Paradise in GZW

Lab Rat needs you to confirm some details in Gray Zone Warfare based on what you learned from the letter of The Brave mission. For this task, it’s time to return to Hunter’s Paradise and collect a biological sample.

For some Gray Zone Warfare players, this might be a new task where you need to collect a biological sample. You’ll need the proper equipment to do this, which you can grab from Lab Rat. After you have that, it’s time to search Hunter’s Paradise for an adequate sample and bring it back in one piece.

Where to find biological samples in Hunter’s Paradise in Gray Zone Warfare

Head to the center of Hunter’s Paradise to find the restaurant. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As Lab Rat tells you, the biological sample you need to find will be at Hunter’s Paradise. The exact location of the sample will be at the center of this location, between the Firing Lanes, the Dumping Area, and the Motel. It’s a heavily guarded location, with multiple NPCs protecting, and you may find other players prowling around this location when playing GZW.

But before you go, purchase the sample kit from Lab Rat. You can find it underneath the Tools category at her vendor. The kit is required to collect any sample in GZW. Without this tool, you won’t be able to bring back a proper sample for Lab Rat to examine, and you can’t complete the quest. You might be able to work on this quest while also attempting to complete Up to Snuff and Guns & Ammo.

Make sure to purchase the sample kit before leaving Base Camp. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To safely reach this location, I recommend going to the southern part of the Motel and skirting around these buildings. The NPCs primarily walk around the parking lot of the Motel, and you can avoid them if you stick to the dirt road or try sneaking up on them using a tiny corner between the Motel buildings. But avoiding them is typically a good idea as you won’t draw unneeded attention to yourself.

The biological sample you need to find is inside a freezer. It should be in the back room of the central area, where you can find an open restaurant. The doors to this building should be unlocked, and you can head into the back to find the freezer. Interact with it, and if you have the sample kit, you can grab the biological samples for Lab Rat in GZW. Place them in your SafeLock so you don’t lose them if you die on your way to the helicopter and turn them in to Lab Rat, completing the quest.

