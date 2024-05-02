Gray Zone Warfare Guns & Ammo quest guide: How to find the weapon storage in GZW

Not every location in Gray Zone Warfare is as friendly as the starting city you visit. Gunny wants you to check out a more dangerous location for the Guns & Ammo quest, where you’ll be hunting down a weapon storage room next to a firing range.

This is a rough location to track down because it is not only tricky to find but also heavily guarded, with multiple NPCs patrolling the area. These NPCs are significantly stronger than the ones you fought at the start of Gray Zone Warfare, the ones protecting the small town you were sent to for the first wave of missions. These new NPCs are challenging, and you also need to find a key to unlock the weapon storage room.

Where to find the weapon storage in Guns & Ammo in Gray Zone Warfare

You can find the weapon storage room on the west side of the Firing Lane. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You need to find the weapon storage room on the west side of the Firing Lane. I was sent to Hunter’s Paradise for this quest while playing as the Crimson Shield International faction. For the Guns & Ammo quest, you might get sent to a different location based on the faction you’re playing, but the conditions should be the same. The weapon storage room you need to find will be on the east side, and it has a locked door.

The only way to enter the room is to find the Weapon Storage key. You should be able to find this key on any of the NPCs patrolling the Hunter’s Paradise location, but it’s randomly generated. Don’t expect to find it on your initial run-through of the area. It took me several times to clear the area in Gray Zone Warfare before I had one drop for me, similar to the Helping Hand or True Grit quests.

The Weapon Storage key has the chance to drop from any of the NPCs near this location. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you have the key, return to the weapon storage room to unlock it. Unlike previous missions where you had to find an item and bring it with you, Gunny doesn’t want anything from this room. You only need to step inside it, and the task should update, allowing you to return to Base Camp to report to Gunny. However, I recommend searching through the room, as there could be multiple valuable items here for you, such as additional storage backpacks, weapons, or ammunition.

After looting, return to Base Camp and submit the quest to Gunny. He’ll be thrilled you found the location, and you can chalk it up as another completed task in Gray Zone Warfare.

