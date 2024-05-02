Gray Zone Warfare True Grit quest guide: How to find the antique revolver

Handshake has a job he wants you to get down in Gray Zone Warfare, which he wants you to do on the side. It’s not an official report. For the True Grit quest, he wants you to hunt down the antique revolver that John Wayne used.

Although it’s not an official job, it certainly pays like one. You need to go out of your way to find this antique revolver and bring it back to Handshake at Base Camp. It will be challenging to track down this revolver’s location in Gray Zone Warfare, but Handshake does provide a general search area to make it easier to find.

Where to find antique revolver for True Grit in Gray Zone Warfare

The antique revolver should be inside the locked motel room. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I found the antique pistol by exploring the Motel at Hunter’s Paradise, which is located to the east of my Base Camp. I was completing this mission for Crimson Shield International, which means you might have a different location when you speak with Handshake. However, the overall concept and location should be identical, and the antique pistol should appear at the Motel, close to where you completed On The Range.

You can find the antique revolver in a specific room. Unfortunately, the room is blocked by a locked door, and when you approach it, you need to find the Motel Key for 102. The start of the key’s name varies depending on the location you’re visiting. For me, it was Hunter’s Paradise. It’s a process similar to the quest Helping Hand.

You can find the key by looting any nearby NPCs. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The only way to find this key is by taking out any nearby NPCs, but they can only be the ones in the same location. You won’t be able to visit the smaller city, close to your Base Camp, to farm the key. Make sure you’re doing it in the town where you’ll find the Motel for the antique revolver.

You can find the revolver inside a small case next to the bed. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you discover the key, the only thing left is to return it to the Motel door and open it. You should find the antique revolver inside a case, on the side of the bed, or on the nightstand. Open the case and return to Handshake at Base Camp to submit the quest.

