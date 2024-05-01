How to complete Helping Hand in Gray Zone Warfare
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Gray Zone Warfare

Gray Zone Warfare: Helping Hand quest guide – How to find the restaurant

Track down the restaurant and grab the intelligence.
Image of Zack Palm
Zack Palm
|
Published: May 1, 2024

Handshake has another task for you to complete in Gray Zone Warfare, and this one is called Helping Hand. Your task is to head into the nearest town and attempt to locate sensitive material hidden inside a restaurant.

Like the previous missions in Gray Zone Warfare, you have little intel on where you need to go and how you can track it down. Not only do you need to find the restaurant, but you also need to locate a specific item to unlock the door on the top floor. Without that item, you won’t be able to complete this quest, and you’ll be stuck, unable to upgrade Handshake’s vendor.

Where to find the restaurant in Helping Hand in Gray Zone Warfare

Restaurant location in Gray Zone Warfare
The restaurant’s exact location varies based on what faction you’re playing for. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The restaurant you need to locate should be your first priority. It took me a bit of time to find the exact building in Gray Zone Warfare, and if you’re not playing as the Crimson Shield International faction, we won’t have the same location. However, these buildings have distinct similarities that make it easy to locate.

Restaurant exterior in Gray Zone Warfare
Look for a two-story building with multiple streamers and signs. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The exterior of the building should have several banners outside of it. The banners should be underneath a sign, with another set of multi-colored banners on the right side of the building. It’s a two-story building, and you can find your primary goal behind a locked door on the second level. This door requires a key, but that key doesn’t have a set drop point, similar to the Medical Detective quest.

Attic key in Gray Zone Warfare
You need to defeat and loot NPCs to find the Attic key. Screenshot by Dot Esports

All keys in Gray Zone Warfare have a chance to drop off of NPCs. The exact key you’re looking for should say “Attic” in the name, and if you inspect the item, it should read “Restaurant Storage Key.” The first part of the key name will vary based on the city closest to your Base Camp. You might find it while attempting to find the body close to the town hall during the No Man Left Behind quest.

Intelligence folder in Gray Zone Warfare
After unlocking the door, grab the intelligence folder and leave. Screenshot by Dot Esports

With the locker door open, it’s time to grab the Intelligence Folder. You should be able to find this item sitting on a chair inside the room. After you grab it, you can return to Base Camp and turn in the quest for Handshake, increasing your reputation and earning some well-earned experience points in Gray Zone Warfare.

