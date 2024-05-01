Gray Zone Warfare: No Man Left Behind quest guide – How to find and mark the body

For the No Man Left Behind quest in Gray Zone Warfare, it’s up to you to track the person who has been killed near the city’s town hall. Not only do you need to track down the body, but you need to place a GPS tracker on it too.

You can expect the town hall to be heavily guarded when you arrive there. Also, the exact location of the body won’t be known. You have to track that part down in Gray Zone Warfare and use nearby clues to help narrow down your exact route. And like Gunny’s previous mission, you also need to remember to pack a critical item.

Where to find and mark the body in No Man Left Behind in Gray Zone Warfare

The body will appear near the town hall, but not at it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The exact location of the body is close to the town hall. The location of the town hall varies for each faction in Gray Zone Warfare, and I was doing this task for Crimson Shield International. My town hall was on the east side of the town.

Before leaving Base Camp, ensure you have at least one tracker in your inventory. Gunny gives you one when you accept this quest in Gray Zone Warfare, but if you die in an attempt, you’ll likely drop it. Gunny sells them for $50 at the bottom of his vendor.

You want to clear the area around the town hall, as multiple Gray Zone NPCs are wandering around this quest location. Many of them will be loitering around the front entrance; you should be able to do short work on them and the surrounding area. Now, the tricky part is to track down the body. Thankfully, there’s a clear indication you’re on the correct path, similar to tracking down other quests, like Lost and Found.

Look for blood stains and bullet holes on a wall, down an alley, to find the body. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You want to search the houses around the town hall, not the hall itself. A good indicator that I was on the correct path was looking for a small mound of dirt and a brown bedframe thrown on the ground. These are good markers to indicate you’re close to an alley, and when you look down the alley, there’s a trail of blood and bullets on the brick wall. This is where you’re going to find the body.

Approach the body and place the tracker on it to complete the quest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The last thing you must do is approach the body and place the GPS tracker on it. Like Gunny’s previous quest, Cache Retrieval, you’ll need the tracker to be in your inventory to put it on the body. After you’ve done that, you can return to Base Camp and turn in the quest to Gunny to check off another task in Gray Zone Warfare.

