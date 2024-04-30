Gray Zone Warfare Cache Retrieval: Where to find all cache locations in GZW

The Cache Retrieval task in Gray Zone Warfare has you tracking down multiple caches hidden throughout the nearby town. There are two caches you need to find, and you also need to make sure you have a specific item in your inventory.

The item given to you by the quest giver Gunny is a GPS tracker. You need to place the tracker inside these caches; tracking their exact locations won’t be worth much. It’s up to you to find out where these weapons are coming from and how you turn the tables on the enemy in GZW. So long as you have the GPS trackers, finding the cache locations can be the most challenging step.

Where to find all cache locations in Cache Retrieval in Gray Zone Warfare

There are two caches to find, one outside the Warehouse and the other outside the Lumberyard. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The two caches are in the town’s Warehouse and the Lumberyard. These significant locations only appear on your map after you discover them by exploring the town in GZW.

Although Gunny gives you the GPS trackers at the start of the quest, if you die with them, you lose them. The only way you can get them back is by buying the Tracker items at the bottom of Gunny’s vendor. These items only cost $50, so it shouldn’t set you back too much to buy at least two of them, so long as you don’t make a habit of it. You don’t want to end up like the team from Little Bird Down.

After you have those two items in your inventory, track down the Lumberyard or Warehouse in your town. The locations vary based on your faction. I was playing as the Crimson Shield International, and my Base Camp is on the northwest side of the map. I was able to track down the Lumberyard at (142, 161), and the Warehouse was at coordinates (140, 163).

Find the caches inside sheds close points of interest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Although these locations might not be the same as yours if you’re a different faction, the Warehouse is always on the opposite side of town as the Lumberyard. If you’ve already done the Lost and Found quest, chances are you know where to find the Lumberyard.

When you arrive, the caches won’t be out in the open. The cache at the Lumberyard should be inside a small shed close to the entrance, whereas the Warehouse cache is hidden inside a small building alongside the Warehouse. Once you put the GPS trackers inside the caches, return back to your Base Camp, and report to Gunny to complete this quest in GZW.

