Gray Zone Warfare, the newest and hottest extraction shooter, is here on Steam Early Access.

Before jumping into the game to kill enemies, loot gear, and exfil, you’ll need to choose a faction to ally with. This will likely end up being a choice that could affect your gameplay experience, so it’s important to make the right one.

Here’s everything we know so far about the factions in Gray Zone Warfare.

All Gray Zone Warfare factions

A first choice. Image via MADFINGER Games

There are three factions in Gray Zone Warfare all doing battle on the fictional island of Lamang. Here’s all the information currently available.

Keep in mind that choosing a faction is important because it can’t be switched until the next game reset (wipe), which takes place “every few months,” according to the in-game UI.

Lamang Recovery Initiative

“Founded and funded by a tech billionaire, LRI publicizes itself as a strictly philanthropic exercise to search for pockets of survivors in and around Ground Zero after even the UN abandoned the island. The armed section of the organization is composed of small, highly professional security details that accompany rescue and clean-up teams to protect them from some of the other, far less altruistic factions operating in the area.”

Mithras Security Systems

“Mithras bills itself as a PMC run by soldiers for soldiers, and it doesn’t ask too many questions about an operator’s motivations or past history. The only real bar to Mithras membership is a lack of field experience of military competence. It prides itself on only accepting the best and pays accordingly. The organization is inspired by the Roman Legion system, where the spoils of war were shared among the troops. From the highest-ranking officer to the lowest-ranking foot soldier according to their status within the unit and performance in the field.”

Crimson Shield International

“This Private Military Company rose to infamy during the early stages of the Syrian civil war. While they boast an impressive 95 percent success rate, some of their methods can be seen as somewhat questionable, often resulting in collateral damage. That said, no one can deny their effectiveness and cold-blooded approach to any job that needs to be done. This gung-ho nature attracts not just ex-military personnel but basically anyone with a lust for adventure and action. However, thanks to their strict elimination process, only the truly exceptional soldiers ever make it as far to be deployed on an actual combat mission.

Which faction should you pick in Gray Zone Warfare?

Choose wisely. Image via MADFINGER Games

The main starting conditions affected by your faction choice are your base camp location, and which friends you can play with. You’ll only be able to group up with friends of the same faction to play the game, so make sure to coordinate which faction you and your friends wish to play with.

Little else is known about the factions right now other than their descriptions, so choose your faction based on wherever your moral compass resides. To put it bluntly, LRI are “good guys,” Crimson Shield do whatever it takes no matter who may die, and Mithras tries to play it somewhere down the middle.

Faction choice also affects things like potential objectives and mission types, so keep the lore of each faction in mind before making your pick.

