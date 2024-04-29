Gray Zone Warfare system requirements: All minimum and recommended specs listed

Gray Zone Warfare is looking like a gorgeous adventure in the tactical extraction shooter genre, with some of the most detailed environments and animations yet.

Fans of games like Escape From Tarkov and Call of Duty‘s DMZ mode are chomping at the bit for another take on extraction shooters, with an emphasis on realism and gorgeous graphics.

But with those gorgeous graphics, including stellar environments and weapon models, may come a hefty cost in terms of PC system requirements. The game may come to consoles eventually, but for now, it may take a top-tier gaming rig to do so.

Here’s what you need to know about Gray Zone Warfare‘s system requirements on PC.

Gray Zone Warfare PC system requirements

It might be time to upgrade. Image via MADFINGER Games

As of just one day before GZW’s launch on April 30, most of the system requirements for the game have not been listed on Steam, instead held with a “TBA” placeholder. The information should be updated soon, though, before players purchase the game without knowing if their rigs can run it properly.

But thanks to known information from those in earlier playtests, we know that the game has a very stern minimum requirement of an Nvidia GeFORCE RTX 2070 GPU, so the game is likely to be very hardware-intensive, especially at higher settings.

Gray Zone Warfare is made in Unreal Engine 5, so it will use the most recent and advanced graphical fidelity techniques if you’d like to run the game at very high levels. Be prepared to either run the game on low settings or upgrade your PC if you want it to be as pretty as possible.

As an early-access title, however, Gray Zone Warfare will likely be optimized and updated more and more over time. If the game does not run well on release, it should be optimized quickly.

Gray Zone Warfare minimum specs

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: TBA

TBA Processor: TBA

TBA Memory: TBA MB RAM

TBA MB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GeFORCE RTX 2070

Nvidia GeFORCE RTX 2070 DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Storage: TBA MB available space

TBA MB available space Sound Card: TBA

Gray Zone Warfare recommended specs

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: TBA

TBA Processor: TBA

TBA Memory: TBA MB RAM

TBA MB RAM Graphics: TBA

TBA DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Storage: TBA MB available space

TBA MB available space Sound Card: TBA

This article will be updated with more information whenever Gray Zone Warfare’s full official system requirements are revealed.

