Gray Zone Warfare: Supporter Edition, Elite Edition, Tactical Edition explained

The tactical extraction FPS genre is adding to its expanding roster of games with Gray Zone Warfare, the latest entry, on April 30.

Recommended Videos

Gray Zone Warfare‘s pricing and release date have finally been revealed, and fans of realism shooters now know when they can play it and how much they’ll have to shell out to do so. But there are also several different special editions of the game that all offer different rewards.

Here’s all of the info on Gray Zone Warfare‘s Tactical Edition, Elite Edition, and hefty Supporter Edition.

All special editions of Gray Zone Warfare

Which will you be picking up? Image via MADFINGER Games

There are three special editions of Gray Zone Warfare, on top of the standard edition, and each one comes with a unique list of items and enhancements. Keep in mind that this is an early-access game and will likely change a lot over time.

Gray Zone Warfare Standard Edition

The standard edition comes with the fewest and worst items of the group, with those looking to pay more earning more storage and other special items.

Price: $34.99

$34.99 Includes: 10×25 locker 2×2 Secure Lockbox $10,000 currency Standard Edition Equipment 2x assault rifles, 2x pistols, 2x stun grenades, 8x AR magazines, 4x pistol magazines, 2x Collimators, 480x AR ammo, 200x pistol ammo, 2x helmets, 2x ballistic vests, 2x tactical rigs, 2x backpacks, 2x belts, 2x med kits, 2x headsets, 2x glasses, 2x hats, 3x combat meals, 3x water, 2x splints, 2x surgical kit, 6x bandages, 2x tourniquets, 2x painkillers, 2x blood bags, 2x large blood bags



Gray Zone Warfare Tactical Edition

A bigger locker, lockbox, and more currency is the standard upgrade as each edition gets pricier, plus likely more equipment than in the Standard Edition, although full details were not given.

Price: $57.99

$57.99 Includes: 10×35 locker 2×2 secure lockbox $15,000 currency Tactical Edition equipment Every item in the Standard Edition



Gray Zone Warfare Elite Edition

Price: $79.99

$79.99 Includes: 10×45 locker 3×2 secure lockbox $20,000 currency Elite Edition equipment Every item in the Tactical Edition



Gray Zone Warfare Supporter Edition

The priciest edition, titled the Supporter Edition, gives the largest locker and lockbox by far, along with $25,000 currency, and special in-game digital extras like clothes for your character to wear.

Price: $99.99

$99.99 Includes: 10×60 locker 3×3 secure lockbox $25,000 currency Supporter Edition equipment Every item in the Elite Edition

Extras : GZW shirt GZW gloves GZW trousers Special Supporter Color Name Exclusive Supporter badge

:

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more