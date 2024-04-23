When will Gray Zone Warfare be released? Platforms, release date, and more

It’s been a while since we’ve seen anything groundbreaking in the mil-sim shooter category, which is why the hype for MADFINGER’s Gray Zone Warfare has hit overdrive. The question on everyone’s minds: When will be able to get our hands on the FPS?

Gray Zone Warfare is an amalgamation of open-world exploration, extraction, and tactical FPS combat, and following its reveal late last year, players from across the shooter genre at large are hungry for more details.

Here’s what we know about the release date for Gray Zone Warfare.

What is the Gray Zone Warfare release date?

Realism is the name of the game for GZW. Screenshot via MADFINGER Games

The exact release date for Gray Zone Warfare is unknown at this time, but it is suspected to be available in late 2024 to early 2025. Steam currently has the early access game “planned” for 2024 but otherwise, no exact date has been given.

Developers MADFINGER Games said the early access phase of the game “may span several years,” so a full release of the title is unlikely anytime soon. It’s entirely possible the game remains in early access permanently, although the devs said updates, quests, and bug fixes will be regularly patched into the title.

All Gray Zone Warfare platforms

Gray Zone Warfare will only be available on PC via Steam (at this time). Between an advanced set of controls and a massive world, it may take some time and development before MADFINGER Games makes the leap to consoles.

The devs didn’t rule out a future release on consoles, however. In a Dec. 22, 2023 interview with Game Rant, Gray Zone Warfare creative director Marek Rabas said the team was “planning” a port to consoles but that they would like to perfect and stabilize the game on PC first. “We need to do everything on the PC, do the first updates on the PC, and if the game will be suitable to put on consoles, we will do it—even during Early Access,” he said.

Given the game isn’t out yet for PC players, it’s highly unlikely we’ll see Gray Zone Warfare for the PlayStation, Xbox, or any other consoles until at least mid-to-late 2025.

