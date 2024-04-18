Will Gray Zone Warfare release on consoles? PS5 and Xbox release explained

Gray Zone Warfare, MADFINGER Games’ highly anticipated realistic shooter, has PC gamers excited for its Early Access release in 2024. But what about console players? Will they get to experience Gray Zone Warfare‘s intense tactical battles alongside their PC brethren?

It’s no secret Gray Zone Warfare was initially designed for the PC platform. The game’s complex controls and unique gameplay experience pose a challenge when adapting it to console controllers. This could be a potential reason for the delay in console releases.

Will Gray Zone Warfare release on PS5 and Xbox?

PC players will get to jump into the action 2024, but console players may need to wait for a little bit longer. Image via MADFINGER Games

Yes, Gray Zone Warfare aims to release on PS5 and Xbox after its initial launch on PC. Marek Rabas, the creative director at Gray Zone Warfare, confirmed their intentions for a console release in a GameRant interview.

MADFINGER Games wants to bring Gray Zone Warfare to consoles. However, their focus is on nailing the PC Early Access launch in 2024 first. This means console gamers will likely have to wait longer before the title becomes available in their respective game stores.

When will Gray Zone Warfare release on PS5 and Xbox?

There isn’t an official release date for Gray Zone Warfare’s console release, but we expect it to be around 2025, depending on how its PC release goes.

The developer’s enthusiasm for consoles is a good sign, and if the PC release is a success, the console port might get bumped up on the to-do list. This success would depend both on sales and also the state of the game. If the game requires too many fixes after the release, a console release could get pushed further down the line.

