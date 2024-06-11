Gray Zone Warfare Local Golf Star quest guide – How to find the golf club

Turncoat has a job for you in Gray Zone Warfare, but if you do this job, you miss out on a chance to work alongside Handshake. The two are working against each other to get a golf club from the local golfing range.

You’ll need to go to the Blue Sapphire and track down a specific item to bring back to Base Camp. Getting to the item might not feel like a challenge, but it’s always good to be prepared when playing GZW.

Where to find golf club for Local Golf Star in Gray Zone Warfare

The golf club is going to be inside the northern buildings. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find the golf course to the north of the Midnight Sapphire. This is a region you can explore on the northern area of the map, close to Hunter’s Paradise and Pha Lang Airfield. If you want to go directly to the golf club, the best landing zone is Foxtrot 1, east of Hunter’s Paradise. This is a much easier mission than completing Artisan’s List.

After you land, continue your way east and stick to the north side of Midnight Sapphire. Although you won’t be too close to the larger hotel, there are a handful of NPCs wandering around this area of GZW. If you have an assault rifle with a silencer and scope, picking them off from a distance won’t be a big issue. When they fall to the ground, however, there’s a good chance anyone nearby will hear it and come running. Try to space out dispatching these enemies as you walk toward the several buildings where you can find the golf club.

Look for the item on the floor and ensure you have enough inventory space. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you reach the small cluster of buildings at the center of the golf course, clear the area and make your way to the closed doors. You should be able to open these up, as they do not require a key. You can find the golf club inside these sheds, on the floor to the left side. Once you have the golf club, the last thing you need to do is return to Base Camp.

After you reach Base Camp, it’s time to choose between helping Turncoat or Handshake. For anyone who wants to complete Priceless Possessions, give it to Handshake, but we will hand it to Turncoat for this mission. Once you have the golf club over, it completes this mission in GZW, and you can move on to the next one.

