Gray Zone Warfare Priceless Possessions quest guide: How to find the golf club

Handshake has another task for you to work on in Gray Zone Warfare. This time, he wants your help tracking down a wealthy client’s lost item, a missing golf club, and bringing it back to him. It’s a challenging task but a job that could earn some money.

There are only a few locations in Gray Zone Warfare that would have a golf club, which narrows down where you need to go to find it. However, the area is heavily guarded, and if you don’t take the best approach, you might need to take a second trip. Luckily, there are a few ways around the NPCs protecting it.

Where to find the golf club for Priceless Possessions in Gray Zone Warfare

The golf club is going to be inside the northern buildings. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You need to make your way north of Midnight Sapphire, the resort you can visit on the north side of the map in Gray Zone Warfare. This is a heavily guarded location, typically difficult to navigate through. Given the location of where you need to go, I recommend using the landing zone (LZ) Foxtrot 1 to arrive to the east of Hunter’s Paradise. You can continue east and proceed to the north of the golf course.

When you get here, make sure to keep your head low. The enemies at this location are well-armed, and there are a handful patrolling the golf course in the northern area. I recommend checking the trees and bushes before proceeding and keeping your eyes on the watchtowers. One or two of them might catch you during your approach, but if you can eliminate them using a weapon with a silencer or a scope, they shouldn’t cause too much trouble for you. You might have experienced them if you’ve worked on The Man Who Disappeared or the Lip Out quests.

Look for the item on the floor, and make sure you have enough inventory space. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The area you want to hit is on the north side of Midnight Sapphire’s golf course. There is a small cluster of buildings. When you arrive, head to the small shack on the right side and proceed through the left door. The priceless golf club is on the ground, underneath a series of shelves. It should be on the ground. You won’t be able to fit this item into your SafeLock inventory slot, so you want to be careful about leaving this area. If you die with it, you have to find your body again in Gray Zone Warfare or return to the original location to grab it.

Once you’ve done this, it’s time to return to Base Camp. You can hand the golf club to Handshake and consider it another job well done in Gray Zone Warfare.

