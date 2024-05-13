Gray Zone Warfare The Man Who Disappeared quest guide: How to leave the passport in the file cabinet

Handshake wants you to work with more rich clients in Gray Zone Warfare. Although these clients might be different from your typical choices, they pay well. For The Man Who Disappeared, Handshake wants you to leave a passport in a file cabinet.

It might seem like a simple job from Handshake, but this job is anything but easy. You should expect to enter a heavily guarded location in GZW, and you want to bring plenty of ammunition to ensure you can take out the massive number of NPCs protecting it.

Where to put the passport in file cabinet for The Man Who Disappeared in Gray Zone Warfare

You need to make your way to the center of Midnight Sapphire. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The location you need to visit to deliver the passport to the file cabinet is the hotel at the center of Midnight Sapphire. You can find this location on the map’s north side, and it’s heavily guarded in GZW. Many NPCs have heavy armor and powerful weapons that they’re ready to unleash against you.

When you accept the mission from Handshake, make sure to grab the passport in the command center at your Base Camp. You should find it on the table next to the many chairs. You need to hold this item to complete the mission. Also, if you ever perish during this mission in Gray Zone Warfare, you lose your passport and have to accept the mission again from Handshake. You want to make sure to keep this in mind if you ever die multiple times. You lose the passport every time, regardless of whether you leave it in your SafeLock inventory slot.

Make sure to grab the passport before leaving. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you have the passport, make your way to the west side of Midnight Sapphire. I recommend starting at landing zone (LZ) Foxtrot 1 or Hotel 3. Both are solid LZs, as you want to sweep to the southwest part of Midnight Sapphire and make your way up from this angle. This area seems to have the fewest number of NPCs for you to encounter, but you should still expect several of them to protect this approach. I encountered roughly 10 to 15 enemies on my way up, and more were definitely on the way. You might have expected this, having worked on the Crime Doesn’t Pay or the Deepest, Darkest Fantasies quests.

You need to slip the passport into the file cabinet behind the front desk. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you arrive at the hotel, remain on the ground floor and make your way to the front desk on the left side of the hotel. You should see an open file cabinet where you can place the passport and complete the quest.

Return to Handshake at your Base Camp, where you can turn in the quest. Handshake will reward you for a job well done in GZW, adding another completed quest to your task list.

