Gray Zone Warfare Crime Doesn’t Pay quest guide: How to find Deesabun Nguyen

The Artisan needs your assistance finding a person in Gray Zone Warfare. Your task is to track down Deesabun Nguyen in the Crime Doesn’t Pay quest, and you can find them while exploring Midnight Sapphire.

Recommended Videos

The Midnight Sapphire area is one of the more dangerous regions you can explore in Gray Zone Warfare. You need to be careful while exploring this location, and tracking down Deesabun can be challenging if you don’t know where to go. We can help narrow your search, making completing this task for The Artisan much easier.

Where to find Deesabun Nguyen for Crime Doesn’t Pay in Gray Zone Warfare

Make your way to the southwest of Midnight Paradise. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The location you want to check out in the Midnight Sapphire region is in the southern area of the city, next to the Employee Housing area. This location is on the west side of the larger buildings at the center of Midnight Sapphire. You should be able to reach it by making your way to the Foxtrot 1 landing zone (LZ), especially if this is the only location you can utilize.

When landing at Foxtrot 1, I recommend sweeping directly south, then make your way to the east. The houses on the outskirts of Midnight Sapphire typically have a handful of NPCs patrolling the area, making it a dangerous location to visit, even if you only need to be there for a short time. Several NPCs are close to the Employee Housing region of Midnight Sapphre, so you should expect a firefight regardless of your approach in Gray Zone Warfare. You might already know this if you worked on Deepest, Darkest Fantasies or the Business or Pleasure quests.

Check the third door on the right of the large building. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After arriving, sweep the small housing area to ensure no NPCs are waiting for you. I encountered one next to the houses I needed to visit, and several were on the north side, walking alongside the smaller buildings. Hopefully, if you’re quiet, you can avoid them. I couldn’t do this during my run, though, and had to clear them out before making my way to the Employee Housing building. When you get here, check the third door of the building, and you should find the body of Deesabun Nguyen. Interact with the body to confirm its identity.

After you enter the building, interact with the body to confirm its identity. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now, the last thing to do is to reach out to a helicopter to take you back to your Base Camp. You can confirm the mission was a success for The Artisan, and they’ll reward you for another job well done in Gray Zone Warfare.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more