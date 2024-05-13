Gray Zone Warfare Lip Out quest guide: How to find out about Donald J. Dortmunder in GZW

The Lip Out quest in Gray Zone Warfare is another Handshake request, and this time, he wants you to find a missing person. They were an individual who regularly visited the Midnight Sapphire resort, and he wants you to find out about them.

Recommended Videos

For anyone who has already been to the Midnight Sapphire area, this is a location crawling with enemies with itchy trigger fingers. You want to be careful when exploring this area in GZW, and knowing where to go can make your life much easier. We can help you figure out where to go and where to find out about Donald J. Dortmunder and what happened to him.

Where to find Donald for Lip Out in Gray Zone Warfare

Make your way to the golf course at Midnight Paradise. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are two locations you need to visit to learn what happened to Donald. The first is the golf course on the northwest side of Midnight Sapphire, and the last place is at the house to the north. For the first location, visit landing zone (LZ) Foxtrot 1, which you’ve likely been using to visit Hunter’s Paradise, completing missions like One Shot, One Kill.

From Foxtrot 1, go to the east and proceed around the large wall protecting the golf course. When you arrive, head south and look for the large building on the edge of the gold course in GZW. This should be the receptionist area. Only a few NPCs should be patrolling and protecting it, but you might get unlucky if they hear any nearby gunfire. Make your way inside the building and look for the front desk, where you can find a guest list. Interact with it, and this completes the first part of the quest. You might have been lucky to avoid this area, completing quests like Crime Doesn’t Pay.

Investigate the guest checklist at the golf course in Gray Zone Warfare. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The next part takes you to the east side of Midnight Paradise. You can choose to walk here or take LZ Foxtrot 1 to Hotel 1. This is a better choice as you avoid challenging enemy encounters, decreasing the chance of dying and having to attempt the quest again or even worrying about losing your gear.

The next location is close to Hotel 1. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you arrive at Hotel 1, proceed to the west and swoop down to the houses. You want to look for the one with the open backyard area, where you can sneak into without alerting the guards. I found one NPC protecting the front, but using a silencer and a scope, I made short work of them and proceeded into the house. From here, you need to find the final piece of intel in the back of the bathroom, next to the toilet on the ground.

You can find the phone in the back of the house, on the ground. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you have the intel from the phone on the ground, return to Base Camp and complete the task. Handshake will be pleased with your work. You can count it as another finished job in GZW.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more