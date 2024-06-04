Gray Zone Warfare Paparazzi quest guide – How to find missing journalist

The world of Gray Zone Warfare is dark, gritty, and filled with so many different stories of corruption, including a tale of a missing journalist in Handshake’s Paparazzi quest.

In the Paparazzi quest, Handshake sends you off to find a veteran war correspondent who was visiting Lemang to investigate some unbecoming secrets within the country and bring them to light. But this journalist went missing during his stay and their brother is worried that something might have happened to them.

Find the clues and uncover the mystery behind his untimely disappearance. This is how to complete the Paparazzi quest in GZW.

Paparazzi quest in Gray Zone Warfare, explained

Search the Midnight Sapphire Hotel for clues

Welcome to the luxurious Midnight Sapphire Hotel. Image via GZWmap.com

To start your search, you’ll be pointed in the direction of the Midnight Sapphire Hotel, which can be found directly north of Ground Zero and close to the Hotel 3 landing zone. Players will need to fight their way to the lobby, which is populated by multiple different combatants who you’ll need to eliminate to find the MS Supply key.

Once you’ve eliminated enough foes and found the MS Supply key among one of them, head over to the front desk of the hotel and enter the door that’s left of the desk. It should be marked with a sign that says “Employees Only.”

Once you’ve entered that door, there should be another door to your immediate left that you can open without issue. The following door will, however, require the MS Supply key to open. Once you’ve entered the security room, there should be a folder on the desk that you can examine, which will give you the location of the missing journalist.

Find clues at the Hotel Facilities

A horrific end to a sad story. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Just north of the Midnight Sapphire Hotel, there’s a location marked on the map called Hotel Facilities. Head over to this area and enter the compound, where you’ll find a building on the right with a blue roof. Inside, there should be an open room with a splatter of blood on the wall, which is where the poor journalist was supposedly tortured.

Enter the room to complete the task for Handshake, and you should receive an M4A1 assault rifle, $7,400, 2,000 experience points, and 200 reputation points.

