Gray Zone Warfare No Escape quest guide – How to find the archive folder

Most people who play Gray Zone Warfare are focused on two things: getting gear and getting paid. But for those who are ready to serve up some justice, there’s a mission called No Escape that will give you the chance to do some good while in the thick of war.

Recommended Videos

Unlike other vendors in the game, Banshee is known for giving out some quests that are for the greater good, such as finding a drug trade at Pha Lang Airfield or finding proof of some atrocious acts of torture against civilians. This time, he wants you to help him find a folder that contains info about an army chief “with blood on his hands” to capture him and bring him down.

Here is how to complete the No Escape quest in GZW.

Completing the No Escape quest in Gray Zone Warfare

The choice is yours. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unlike other tasks, this mission is unique because players can either bring the aforementioned folder to Banshee for the No Escape quest or to Turncoat for the Small Favor quest. Turncoat is another vendor who tasks the player with retrieving the same folder that Banshee wants, but instead of hunting down the war chief, he simply wishes to destroy it.

Like in the Small Favor quest, players must make their way to Fort Narith, break into the base, and enter the Headquarters building. Once you’ve entered, the Archives room should be one of the first rooms you encounter, marked with a golden sign right next to the door. Head to the back of the room, where you’ll spot a folder sitting atop a box on a shelving unit.

An archive of heinous acts. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This is the Personal Folder of Nuon Bintang, the former commander of Fort Narith who was dishonorably discharged for his connection to a multitude of shady deals. Now, you’ll have the chance to give this folder to Banshee or Turncoat.

If you give the folder to Banshee, he’ll give you an M700 sniper rifle, 2,000 experience points, 200 reputation points, and your conscience will be clear. If you choose Turncoat, however, you’ll get an AK-47M instead of the sniper rifle, but you’ll have to live with the guilt of your choice.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more