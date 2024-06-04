Gray Zone Warfare Artisan’s List quest guide: How to find the list at UNLRA refugee camp

As you go through Gray Zone Warfare, the Artisan will have increasingly difficult tasks for you to complete. She’ll need you to go deep into enemy territory, and there’s one mission called the Artisan’s List that puts you in the middle of a dangerous camp to find vital information.

The Artisan needs you to go to Tiger Bay to find a list left at the UNLRA refugee camp. As you might expect from a request like this, cutting through the enemies and protecting them will be challenging. Not only do you have to find a way to bypass them, but you must grab the list and make it out alive. For anyone who has already been to Tiger Bay often in Gray Zone Warfare, it’s a tough request for the Artisan to make, but you can complete it.

Where to find the Artisan’s list at UNLRA refugee camp in Gray Zone Warfare

Make your way to the UNLRA refugee camp, and check the tent to the west. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The UNLRA refugee camp is close to the north section of Tiger Bay. It’s next to the UNLRA headquarters building, which you can reach by using landing zone India 2, close to Ban Pa. It’s a short walk to the UNLRA headquarters from India 2, but it’s worth it to save yourself some time from the other locations surrounding Tiger Bay.

Cutting through the UNLRA headquarters can be a huge task. There are multiple NPCs guarding the roads and the building throughout the pier. Although you can get through them alone, having a squadmate or two with you is likely the best way to ensure you can reach the other side. It also helps to bring an assault rifle with a silencer and a scope attached to it.

From there, you can try picking off enemies from a distance, but they might get closer after you dispatch enough of their allies and try to close in on you. These are similar to tactics used when completing the Friendly Suggestion and Hide and Seek quests.

When you reach the UNLRA refugee camp, look for the open tent on the northwest side, next to the checkpoint. There should be a desk on the left side of the tent with the list you need to find for the Artisan. Like the UNLRA headquarters, multiple NPCs guarding this section might try to pick you off. Place the list inside your SafeLock inventory slot to ensure you don’t lose it if you die.

Now, the last thing to do is call a helicopter to pick you up and return to Base Camp so you can hand the list off to the Artisan. This completes the quest in GZW and you can move on to the next task.

