Gray Zone Warfare

Gray Zone Warfare Friendly Suggestion: How to find the LAF Commander in Tiger Bay

Take out the head of the snake at Tiger Bay.
Zack Palm
Published: Jun 3, 2024 08:28 pm

Eliminating the enemy commander at any location in Gray Zone Warfare can be a frustrating experience. Turncoat wants you to take out the toughest one, the LAF Commander, who heads up the Tiger Bay region and the enemy faction.

The LAF Commander is pretty heavily guarded. He has multiple NPCs patrolling nearby, ensuring he always stays protected, which can make him a tough encounter. Not only is it challenging to get to him, but knowing who the LAF Commander is in Gray Zone Warfare is a problem too; they don’t have names. Instead, you want to know what unique items he’s wearing, making it easier to spot him in a crowd to take him out.

Where to find LAF Commander in Tiger Bay in Gray Zone Warfare

How to find the LAF Commander in Gray Zone Warfare
The LAF Commander is somewhere inside the Tiger Bay Mall. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The LAF Commander is at the most heavily guarded location in Tiger Bay: The Tiger Bay Mall. Reaching the location won’t be easy. I find it easier to start by making your way from landing zone Juliet 2, the one at the southwest position of the city. From here, you can cut through the many trees and bushes, bypassing the weaker NPCs that are everywhere between the buildings. These NPCs might be easy to take down, but there are many of them in Gray Zone Warfare, and they can swarm you.

Once you’ve cut through them, enter the Tiger Bay Mall. The NPCs here are much more brutal, with thicker armor and superior weapons. I find it best to bring an assault rifle with a silencer and a scope, along with plenty of medical supplies, such as bandages, blood bags, and surgery kits, to heal between engagements.

The enemies here have excellent aim, making it challenging to take them down. The LAF Commander is typically at the center, generally on the second floor. You may have encountered him during the Hide and Seek or Big Entrance quests.

How to defeat LAF Commander in Gray Zone Warfare gear
The LAF Commander is the only NPC wearing a black beret on his head in the Tiger Bay Mall. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The distinguishing item on the LAF Commander is their black beret. It’s the best way to identify the LAF Commander from a distance, but there’s a good chance you might take him down without even realizing it.

Because the Tiger Bay Mall is a close-quarters location, with NPCs littered everywhere, he can show up in the middle of any firefight. If you can’t find an NPC wearing a beret, sneak into the backrooms and wait for him to respawn.

After eliminating him, a question notification pops up, signaling you’ve completed the Friendly Suggestion. You can then return to Base Camp to speak with Turncoat and share that you’ve bested the LAF Commander.

