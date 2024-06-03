Gray Zone Warfare Hide and Seek quest guide: How to find the LAF Hideout in Tiger Bay Central

Handshake has another recon task for you in Gray Zone Warfare called Hide and Seek. For this one, you’ll be going to the center of Tiger Bay Central and tracking down the LAF Hideout inside the Tiger Bay Mall.

Recommended Videos

As you might expect from the previous encounters in Tiger Bay, the enemies here will be tricky to bypass. They’re tough, well-armed, and ready for any fight you will bring them. It’ll be a good idea to secure a team to bring with you on this Gray Zone Warfare mission; otherwise, you’ll have to carefully tiptoe through this region to learn what you can about the whereabouts of the LAF Hideout.

Where to find the LAF Hideout at Tiger Bay Central in Gray Zone Warfare

Make for the large building at the center of Tiger Bay. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The LAF Hideout you need to find at Tiger Bay Central is on the second floor of the Tiger Bay Mall. It’s a large building in this area, and getting there can be a hassle. Some Gray Zone Warfare players prefer to sneak into this location from the north, but I’ve found it’s better to make your way from landing zone Juliet 2. You can find it to the southwest of Tiger Bay and then make your way up directly through the trees and the park. You can use multiple side entrances to sneak into the mall, but expect plenty of NPCs to await you inside.

Hopefully, you can reach the Tiger Bay Mall when another player or group arrives. Multiple players can make short work of the place. If not, it’ll be a careful game of slowly taking out the NPCs as you make your way through the mall. I recommend a powerful assault rifle with a silencer and scope to make short work of them. You’ll also want to bring plenty of bandages, blood bags, and surgery kits to heal yourself, as the AI has impeccable accuracy. These NPCs made completing the Big Entrance and UNLRA II quests a challenge.

Look for the setup of desks and computers inside the shoe store. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you’ve cleared out enough of the NPCs to make it to the center floor, proceed to the center of the building. From here, go into the Amazing Shoes Shop store and head into the back. You should find a command center at this location. Standing here updates the quest to show you’ve completed the task Handshake asked you to do. There are no items you need to grab.

Now, the last thing you can do is return to Base Camp. Speak with Handshake at his vendor to complete the report, and you’ll have wrapped up this Gray Zone Warfare mission.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more