Gray Zone Warfare Big Entrance quest guide: How to find all LAF weapon caches in Tiger Bay Central

Gunny has a difficult quest to give you in Gray Zone Warfare: He needs you to find the two LAF weapon caches hidden in Tiger Bay Central for the Big Entrance quest and report back to him on what you find.

The LAF members are elite fighters using the Tiger Bay Central Mall as their base. They are entrenched at this location and are ready to defend every foot of ground they’ve acquired. Like many locations in Gray Zone Warfare, these NPCs are tough, heavily armored, and ready to push you back to prevent you from completing Big Entrance. Thankfully, we can help you track down the locations of the LAF weapon caches.

Where to find all LAF weapon caches at Tiger Bay Central in Gray Zone Warfare

Get after those caches. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are only two LAF weapon caches that you need to locate within Tiger Bay Central. They are with the main LAF forces at the mall, the massive building at the center of Tiger Bay. There are multiple ways to enter this area in Gray Zone Warfare, but I recommend coming from the southwest, from landing zone Juliet 2. From there, sneak through the trees and stick close to the port on your way to the mall. You can use multiple side entrances to enter the building, but prepare to alert the NPCs guarding it as the building is crawling with them.

Like the Fort Narith NPCs, the LAF forces inside the Tiger Bay mall are armed to the teeth. Many of them have assault rifles and shotguns capable of making short work of you when you enter their sights. Your best bet is to work through this building with other players. If one of you falls, another can attempt to bring others back up using medical supplies, which means you want to bring plenty of bandages and bags of blood to heal up. You might have experienced these NPCs during the Crumb Collector, Buyer of Untold Truths, or the What Remains quests

The weapon caches you need to find are small piles of boxes on either side of the mall. These are going to be on the second floor, inside the building, and the locations are checkpoints for the NPCs. You should expect to see plenty of them patrolling these areas, and after you clear them out, the ones guarding the center are bound to you and make their way over to your position. Thankfully, you only need to stand next to these boxes for the Big Entrance quest tasks to check off.

Once you’ve visited both locations for the Big Entrance quest, it’s time to exit the Tiger Bay Mall and proceed your way back to Base Camp. You can now speak with Gunny to report what you found, and he’ll reward you for completing this Gray Zone Warfare quest.

