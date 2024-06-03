Gray Zone Warfare Crumb Collector & Buyer of Untold Truths quest guide: How to find medical records

You have to choose between two quests in Gray Zone Warfare: Crumb Collector and Buyer of Untold Truths. You can grab both of these quests, but you have to pick which one you want to support when attempting to find the medical records.

Recommended Videos

These medical records are under watchful eyes in Tiger Bay. Reaching this location and grabbing the correct documents won’t be easy. You have to fight through multiple NPCs to get to this location. After you reach this point in Gray Zone Warfare and return to Base Camp, it’ll be time to choose between Lab Rat and Turncoat to see who should receive the documents.

Where to find medical records in Gray Zone Warfare

You have to travel through Tiger Bay to reach the UNLRA camp. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When tracking down the medical records for Crumb Collector and Buyer of Untold Truths, the location is the same regardless of which quest you wish to complete. You need to go to the center of Tiger Bay, and head to the east side, close to the water. There is a fenced-off area you need to reach and a pair of tents on the other side. The medical documents are inside the western tent in GZW.

As previously mentioned, the NPCs at Tiger Bay are challenging to deal with. They’re exceptionally aggressive, and they do not tolerate any players who get close to them. They’re protective of this area and can swarm you if you don’t attempt to thin their numbers. I recommend getting close to any of the buildings to use the walls for covers, potentially funneling them toward you using a weapon equipped with a silencer and scope. You might have experience with them after working on the What Remains and Test Results quests.

After you’ve cleared through NPCs, make your way to the abandoned UNLRA camp on the east side of Tiger Bay. When you reach the fenced-off area, enter the tent furthest from the water and head inside. You should find the medical records on the table next to a laptop. Make sure to place the documents inside your SafeLock container to protect them in case your character perishes when attempting to leave the area.

The final thing you must do is return to Base Camp and offer the medical records to Lab Rat or Turncoat. Between the two, Lab Rat offers you better rewards with three SurKits with six charges, while Turncoat offers you four grenades. They both have the same amount of money as a reward, so that part shouldn’t matter.

I believe Lab Rat is giving you better rewards for completing Crumb Collector in GZW, but if you want to increase Turncoat’s reputation to turn him into a tier-three vendor, it might be a better idea to support him. The choice is yours.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more