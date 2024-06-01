Gray Zone Warfare player holding a gun
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Gray Zone Warfare

Gray Zone Warfare Test Results quest guide: How to find testing kit

Test the samples.
Nikhil Bahuguna
  and 
Zack Palm
|
Published: Jun 1, 2024 11:33 am

Several tasks in Gray Zone Warfare require you to find intel, supplies, or survey spots for future tasks. Lab Rat’s Test Results is one such quest, requiring you to head to Tiger Bay Central and collect a testing kit from a pharmacy.

Recommended Videos

Tiger Bay Central is the town’s shopping center where you can find the medical store and the testing kit to test the samples you collected in one of the previous tasks. Here is how to complete the Test Results quest in GZW.

Testing kit location for Test Results quest in Gray Zone Warfare

Tiger Bay Central location for testing kit for the Test Results task by Lab Rat
Quick and easy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Head to Tiger Bay in the southwest of the map, so you must find the closest landing zone from your base and prepare for the sprint. The building you need to enter is Tiger Bay Central, which can be seen in grey at the center of the town. It has only one floor but stretches over an extended area.

pinpua pharmacy in the Tiger Bay Central and testing kit
Straight to the store’s supply area. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Take the stairs to the first floor and find the pharmacy labeled “pinpua” at the center of Tiger Bay Central at map coordinates (198, 129). Once you’re in the store, head to the back door and open it. Make your way to the back of the storage area, where you’ll find a blue-colored ELISA Testing Kit on the shelf.

There will be plenty of NPCs to fight on your way to the pharmacy, so pack plenty of ammo and wear armor; however, we find it’s best to ignore and walk around the opposing forces, if possible. Report to the Base Camp and Lab Rat to complete the Test Results quest in GZW. You receive five LBlood, 2000 experience points, 9,200 USD, and 200 reputation points for your efforts.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Gray Zone Warfare Who’s In Charge quest guide – How to locate intel folder at Fort Narith
How to complete the Congressman in Gray Zone Warfare
How to complete the Congressman in Gray Zone Warfare
How to complete the Congressman in Gray Zone Warfare
Category: Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare Who’s In Charge quest guide – How to locate intel folder at Fort Narith
Tyler Esguerra and others Tyler Esguerra and others May 30, 2024
Read Article Gray Zone Warfare Left Behind II/Last Farewell II quest guide: How to find the body
Body for Left Behind II and Last Farewell II in Gray Zone Warfare.
Body for Left Behind II and Last Farewell II in Gray Zone Warfare.
Body for Left Behind II and Last Farewell II in Gray Zone Warfare.
Category: Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare Left Behind II/Last Farewell II quest guide: How to find the body
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson May 30, 2024
Read Article Gray Zone Warfare No Escape quest guide – How to find the archive folder
How to complete The Brave in Gray Zone Warfare
How to complete The Brave in Gray Zone Warfare
How to complete The Brave in Gray Zone Warfare
Category: Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare No Escape quest guide – How to find the archive folder
Tyler Esguerra and others Tyler Esguerra and others May 30, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Gray Zone Warfare Who’s In Charge quest guide – How to locate intel folder at Fort Narith
How to complete the Congressman in Gray Zone Warfare
Category: Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare Who’s In Charge quest guide – How to locate intel folder at Fort Narith
Tyler Esguerra and others Tyler Esguerra and others May 30, 2024
Read Article Gray Zone Warfare Left Behind II/Last Farewell II quest guide: How to find the body
Body for Left Behind II and Last Farewell II in Gray Zone Warfare.
Category: Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare Left Behind II/Last Farewell II quest guide: How to find the body
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson May 30, 2024
Read Article Gray Zone Warfare No Escape quest guide – How to find the archive folder
How to complete The Brave in Gray Zone Warfare
Category: Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare No Escape quest guide – How to find the archive folder
Tyler Esguerra and others Tyler Esguerra and others May 30, 2024
Author
Nikhil Bahuguna
Nikhil is a freelance writer who’s been writing about games since 2020. In his free time, you can find Nikhil setting a red carpet in Valorant.
Author
Zack Palm
Zack Palm has been writing about video games for the past five years. He spends his free time trying to learn about a new board, reading high-fantasy series, or working on his latest DnD character.