Gray Zone Warfare Test Results quest guide: How to find testing kit

Several tasks in Gray Zone Warfare require you to find intel, supplies, or survey spots for future tasks. Lab Rat’s Test Results is one such quest, requiring you to head to Tiger Bay Central and collect a testing kit from a pharmacy.

Tiger Bay Central is the town’s shopping center where you can find the medical store and the testing kit to test the samples you collected in one of the previous tasks. Here is how to complete the Test Results quest in GZW.

Testing kit location for Test Results quest in Gray Zone Warfare

Quick and easy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Head to Tiger Bay in the southwest of the map, so you must find the closest landing zone from your base and prepare for the sprint. The building you need to enter is Tiger Bay Central, which can be seen in grey at the center of the town. It has only one floor but stretches over an extended area.

Straight to the store’s supply area. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Take the stairs to the first floor and find the pharmacy labeled “pinpua” at the center of Tiger Bay Central at map coordinates (198, 129). Once you’re in the store, head to the back door and open it. Make your way to the back of the storage area, where you’ll find a blue-colored ELISA Testing Kit on the shelf.

There will be plenty of NPCs to fight on your way to the pharmacy, so pack plenty of ammo and wear armor; however, we find it’s best to ignore and walk around the opposing forces, if possible. Report to the Base Camp and Lab Rat to complete the Test Results quest in GZW. You receive five LBlood, 2000 experience points, 9,200 USD, and 200 reputation points for your efforts.

