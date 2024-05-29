Gray Zone Warfare What Remains quest guide – How to find the UNLRA samples

Lab Rat needs you to explore one of the more dangerous locations in Gray Zone Warfare and track down some samples. She needs you to investigate the UNLRA camp at Tiger Bay and find some samples the team left in a lab.

If you’ve been to Tiger Bay before, you’re likely familiar with the type of defenses you can expect to encounter. The NPCs here are tough and quite aggressive. They’re different from the others throughout Gray Zone Warfare, meaning you must prepare for a fight before you arrive and try to track down these samples in the What Remains quest.

Where to find UNLRA samples for What Remains in Gray Zone Warfare

The samples are at the UNLRA headquarters. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The UNLRA samples are at the northeast area of Tiger Bay, at the UNLRA headquarters. You can find this location at the border of the city. Despite being on the border, it’s a heavily guarded location with multiple guards and NPCs roaming. If you’ve been working on other quests in this area, such as the UNLRA and Aye Aye Captain quests, there’s a good chance you know how strong these NPCs are in GZW.

The best landing zone to reach this location is India 2. You can find it southwest of Ban Pa, a smaller and less guarded location than Tiger Bay. From here, make your way to the south and sweep to the west. There is a guard checkpoint on the road you can choose to go through, or you can stick close to the side of the lake and make your way into the base. Both choices are dangerous, and it all has to deal with going toe-to-toe with some incredibly tough NPCs.

Find the UNLRA Lab key to unlock the door. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you’ve fought through them, make your way to the headquarters building, which should have a small building attached to it on the east side. The door is locked, though, and the only way to get through is to have the UNLAB key on you to open it. If you don’t have the key, you cannot get beyond this door. There are decent odds any NPC you take out could drop the key, but there’s a low chance of this happening, which means fighting through them.

Once you have the key and unlock the door, the samples will be inside the fridge. Grab them and place them inside your SafeLock inventory slot. The final thing you must do is call down a helicopter to bring you back to your Base Camp and hand off the evidence to Lab Rat. She’ll be thrilled you were able to track them down, and this completes the What Remains quest in GZW.

