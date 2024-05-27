An abandoned town in Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare

Gray Zone Warfare UNLRA quest guide: How to get intel from the UNLRA camp

The UN's forces are acting suspiciously.
Nicholas Taifalos
Published: May 27, 2024 12:12 am

Gray Zone Warfare vendor Handshake has a sneaking suspicion the U.N.’s reasoning for interfering with Lamang Island is more than for humanitarian reasons, and has tasked you with investigating the unit via the UNLRA mission.

For this, you’ll need to infiltrate a heavily guarded Tiger Bay and steal files. Here’s everything you need to know to complete the UNLRA task in Gray Zone Warfare.

How to complete the UNLRA mission in Gray Zone Warfare

A map of Gray Zone Warfare with a quest location marked.
The UNLRA are up to no good in Tiger Bay. Image via Dot Esports
A map of Gray Zone Warfare with a quest location marked.
The UNLRA are up to no good in Tiger Bay. Image via Dot Esports
A map of Gray Zone Warfare with a quest location marked.
The UNLRA are up to no good in Tiger Bay. Image via Dot Esports

To complete the UNLRA quest, you must head to the UNLRA Refugee Camp just north of Tiger Bay at coordinates 200, 131. There you’ll find a large medical tent containing an important UNLRA file. Your task is to grab the file and extract it.

I suggest you land at the India Two landing zone and move through the treeline just north of the marker above. Enemy bots are all over the refugee camp and the headquarters just to the northeast, but sticking to the trees keeps you relatively out of sight. The tent itself has a few bots around it you’ll need to eliminate, but otherwise, keeping to the treeline should really mean you avoid many battles.

A player holds a rifle in a medical tent in Gray Zone Warfare, looking at a TV.
The file will be on the table next to this TV. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’ve entered the tent, a table with a TV will be at one end. Next to the TV is the UNLRA File in a blue document binder. Grab it and then get out, fast. Again, use the treeline to head back to India Two, or alternatively go to Juliet One—just watch out for the NPCs at the red house nearby and you’ll be fine.

Completing the UNLRA task rewards you with two M4A1 rifles, $5,500 cash, experience, and reputation with Handshake, as well as unlocking the second part of the mission.

Nicholas Taifalos
