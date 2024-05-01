Gray Zone Warfare: Medical Detective quest guide – How to find the stolen medical supplies

Gunny has another assignment for you in Gray Zone Warfare. He wants you to track down someone who’s stolen the medical supplies from him, and bring them back to him for the Medical Detective quest.

Like previous quests in Gray Zone Warfare, you won’t have too much information to go on for this quest. Gunny hasn’t made it easy, but he does eventually share details on where you’ll need to go. Thankfully, these details can all be explored in the town next to your Base Camp, so you won’t have to go too far—but you’ll want to go prepared.

How to find the Doctor’s Office key in Gray Zone Warfare

You need to find the Doc’s key on NPCs. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first thing you need to do is to find the Doctor’s Office key in Gray Zone Warfare. The key to the office does not appear in a strict location. Instead, the only way to find it is to defeat enemy NPCs wandering around the closest town to your Base Camp, which does vary for every faction.

You can find the Doctor’s Office at a specific location, but it does not have a name. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Defeat as many NPCs as it takes for them to drop the key. Like many items in Gray Zone Warfare, the chances of dropping are randomized, so it could be a while before you find it. The key should have the name of the town you’re in, and then it’s called the Doctor’s Office. Keep this safe in your inventory. It’ll be shortened to the “Doc” key. Unfortunately, when you’re trying to complete Cache Retrieval, the Doctor’s Office does not have a special name under it like the other locations, such as the Lumberyard or the Marketplace.

The Doctor’s Office is underneath the one-story building with a yellow sign. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The next step is to find the Doctor’s Office. The exact location varies based on the faction you’re playing. I played this assignment under the Crimson Shield International faction and went through every step at Kiu Vongsa. You’ll find the Doctor’s Office in Kiu Vongsa at coordinates (141, 166). The building should look the same regardless of your town, which is a small, one-story building with a yellow sign above it and the Rod of Asclepius symbol above it, signifying it’s a Doctor’s Office.

When you use the key inside, look around for a medical room, and your task should update. The last thing you need to do is find a piece of evidence on the desk in that room. Interact and pick up the documents on the desk, and then you can return to Base Camp.

Finally, speak with Gunny at his vendor again to turn this mission in, completing the Medical Detective quest in Gray Zone Warzone.

