Gray Zone Warfare: On the Range quest guide – How to find the shooting lanes, motel, and dumping ground

Now that you’ve done multiple tasks in Gray Zone Warfare, it’s time to break away from the regular missions and explore outside the city. For On The Range, that means investigating a nearby area and noting several landmarks there.

Recommended Videos

There are three locations Gunny wants you to check out: The shooting range, the motel, and the dumping ground. You can find them all during the On the Range quest, though these are at a different location than the city you’ve been visiting. It’s time to finally leave your Gray Zone Warfare comfort zone.

Where to find shooting lanes, motel, and dumping ground for On The Range in Gray Zone Warfare

These are the three locations you need to visit, and how to find them. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For this mission, I was playing as the Crimson Shield Internation faction. This means you likely received unique locations for your faction unless you also played as the Crimson Shield International. Although these locations might not line up and be the same as yours, they likely have the same appearances in Gray Zone Warfare. This makes it easier to narrow down what they look like and where you need to go to complete the mission. These are relatively close and clustered together.

Each location is near one another. For my version of On The Range, I had to visit Hunter’s Paradise. It’s an area outside the primary city where the vendors have asked you to do quests. Thankfully, Gunny gives you a new landing zone (LZ) to reach this area much faster, and you don’t have to go on foot.

bring plenty of weapons and medical supplies Multiple enemies patrol the area and they can be challenging to take down alone. You should expect many of them to be patrolling the Firing Range.

When you arrive, make your way to the small city close to the LZ, and start poking around. When you get close to one of the important locations Gunny wants you to scout, a small notification showing you’ve earned XP for identifying this area on your map should appear. Each location is a named area, meaning when you get near it, you can see it clearly on your map and don’t need to rely on any special symbols, similar to when you completed Rat’s Nest, Reclamation, or Radio Silence.

Once you get close to each location (and therefore tick them off), it’s time to head back to Gunny at your Base Camp. He’ll show you that you have completed the quest, and you can move on to the other tasks in Gray Zone Warfare.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more