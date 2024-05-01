Gray Zone Warfare Radio Silence quest guide: How to find the isolated house

It looks like Handshake’s problems only continue to stack up in Gray Zone Warfare. For the Radio Silence quest, local criminals have gotten their hands on advanced communication interception, and you need to take them out.

Recommended Videos

Although Handshake knows they have this equipment, he’s not too sure where you can find it. He can only provide limited information on a close area, but you can begin searching for it in GZW. He wants you to keep a low profile as much as you can and get out of there without them noticing. Tracking down the equipment won’t be easy.

Where to find the isolated house for Radio Silence in Gray Zone Warfare

You can find the building between the Motel and Warehouse. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The only detail you get from Handshake is that you need to track down an isolated house. I found the isolated house Handshake was looking for while playing as the Crimson Shield International faction. If we’re different factions, we will have unique isolated house locations so yours will be different from mine. During the Cache Retrieval quest, you might have passed or been near this location.

It should be a two-story, pink building. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I have noticed the isolated house appears between the Motel and the Warehouse in other cities. If you can track down those two distinct locations on your map, finding the isolated house should be much easier. It’s a two-story building with several satellite dishes sticking out of it and bright pink. It’s difficult not to find the bright pink building in an otherwise gray city.

You can also expect several NPCs to be guarding this location. They’re the ones who have been using the advanced communications setup that Handshake picked up, and taking them out is a bonus. After they have been eliminated, make your way up to the bedroom. There should be a lot of equipment on the table with a laptop. The only thing you have to do is approach the equipment and sabotage it.

Approach the table with the laptop and other equipment, and sabotage it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can now return to Handshake, who operates his shop out of your Base Camp. Speak with him at your vendor, and you can complete the quest in GZW.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more