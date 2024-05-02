Gray Zone Warfare: Up to Snuff quest guide – How to find the VIP client list in GZW

Hunter’s Paradise was once a VIP resort in Gray Zone Warfare, but things have gone downhill and no one can relax there. Still, Handshake wants to see who visited this location, and he wants you to track down a VIP client list.

You may have already been investigating Hunter’s Paradise several times, and it’s a heavily populated area. Many of the enemies protecting it are heavily armed and well-protected, which means you need to bring your best gear to take them down in GZW. Not only do you have to dodge enemy fire, but you need to learn the exact location of where to find the VIP client list.

Where to find the VIP client list for Up To Snuff in Gray Zone Warfare

You can find the VIP Client list on the west side of Firing Lane. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The location where you can find the VIP client list is a building on the west side of the Firing Lane at Hunter’s Paradise. It’s one of the more heavily populated locations at Hunter’s Paradise, which can make it difficult to infiltrate in GZW. You might have a good idea of how difficult it is after completing On The Range or Guns & Ammo.

I recommend trying to make your way to the north of the Firing Lane and eliminating the NPCs from a distance before getting closer. If you have enough money for a scope and a silencer for your M4, this can make tackling those NPCs much easier, given how much heavy armor and weaponry they have on them. I could take them out by surprising them from the trees, relying on the silencer to never give away my exact position.

After you care for them, proceed into the area, but don’t get into the Firing Lane facility. Instead, find the building with a yellow truck on the outside and approach it. The door should be open and not require a key, which might be a huge relief for a lot of GZW players. You don’t need to start taking out nearby NPCs to find a way to unlock this building.

The Guest List is on the small table, next to the lamp. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once inside, proceed to the living room area and check the table for a folder. You should find the Guest List folder on the table, and you can take it with you. Make sure to place it inside your SafeLock inventory slot, which prevents you from losing the item even if you die in GZW.

Now that you have the folder, the last thing to do is return to Base Camp and report to Handshake. He’ll be pleased you secured the list and provide you with a small amount of money and XP for your trouble. You can also expect Handshake to have additional missions ready for you to complete in GZW.

