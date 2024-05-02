Gray Zone Warfare The Brave quest guide: How to find Aulii Syvongsa in GZW

Lab Rat needs your help again in Gray Zone Warfare, and they want you to check up on a missing report they have. They need you to track down Aulii Syvongsa, and they were last seen near Hunter’s Paradise, which might not bode well for their survival.

You need to investigate the area Aulii was last seen in and see if you can learn anything. You won’t have to bring a tracker with you to complete this quest, but you should expect some heavy resistance when you reach the location. Hunter’s Paradise is a location in Gray Zone Warfare that has plenty of opposition for you to fight through.

Where to find Aulii Syvongsa for The Brave in Gray Zone Warfare

You can find Aulii’s body on the west side of the Firing Lane. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The only location where you can learn about Aulii Syvongsa is in Hunter’s Paradise, which will be at Firing Lane. The item you’re looking for is a small note showing you discovered Aulii and learned what happened.

When you were exploring this area earlier for Gunny during On The Range or searching through it for True Grit, the Firing Lane was likely the most heavily guarded area at this location in GZW. If you can, I recommend skirting around the facility’s north side and avoiding going directly through the forces guarding the east side. You should be able to avoid a handful of checkpoints, with many of the NPCs patrolling the central area of the Firing Lane.

The Goodbye Letter you need to grab for Lab Rat is at Aulii’s feet. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you avoid the enemies at this location, you need to find Aulii Syvongsa. Unfortunately, they could not leave this location and perished at the hands of the forces who overtook it. You can find their body tied up on the post on the west side of the Firing Lane, and a note should appear on the ground. You need to pick up this note and bring it back to your Base Camp to present to Lab Rat. You need space for this note, and placing it inside your SafeLock inventory slot so you don’t lose it is the best idea.

Once you have the note, call a helicopter to extract you from the location and return to Base Camp. Speak with Lab Rat at her vendor and you can complete the quest, earning more reputation with Lab Rat and potentially earning more items from her shop in GZW.

