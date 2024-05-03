Gray Zone Warfare Save the Rebellion quest guide: How to place the flash drive at the guardhouse in GZW

The Artisan wants to see if you can talk with the rebels in Gray Zone Warfare. She believes there’s a way you can talk with them, making your life easier. If you want to do this, you must place a flash drive at a guardhouse so she can speak with them.

Handshake won’t appreciate that you will do this, as the rebels have been a thorn in your side for quite some time. Regardless, it’s a reliable mission, and The Artisan will pay for your trouble. You need to track down the guardhouse and grab the flash drive if you want to complete this GZW mission.

Where to find the guardhouse for Save the Rebellion in Gray Zone Warfare

The guardhouse you need to find will be at the YBL-1 location, where you can find the soviet bunker. It will be on the southwest part of the map in GZW.

The exact location you want to visit is closer to the entrance of this area, which means you don’t have to go inside the bunker. Although this might be easier to reach than the bunker itself, expect this location to be heavily guarded with multiple NPCs and any players lurking around. You may have visited this location when attempting to complete Duty to the Country.

Before you embark on this location, visit the command tent at your Base Camp and grab the flash drive. The Artisan left it there for you to grab. If you forget this back at your Base Camp, you won’t be able to place it at the guardhouse, and you’ll have to repeat the mission and try again. Thankfully for players, it’s not an item you have to buy like the sample kits for It’s in the Water quest.

When you have the flash drive, navigate to the YBL-1 entrance and locate the guardhouse. It should be at the front, and expect to find a handful of NPCs protecting it if they still need to be removed. This is a somewhat contested location with other Gray Zone Warfare players, so everyone is frequently in and out at this location.

When you enter the guardhouse, approach the clipboard on the desk and interact with it to place the flash drive down. That’s the last thing you have to do here, and you can now return to Base Camp to report your completion with The Artisan. Expect an angry message from Handshake after you complete this GZW mission, though.

