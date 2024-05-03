Gray Zone Warfare Duty to the Country quest guide: How to uncover what happened to Long Vong in GZW

Lab Rat has another missing person request for you in Gray Zone Warfare. For Duty to the Country, Lab Rat wants you to learn about what happened to Long Vong. You can only do this by making your way to YVL-1, south of Fort Narith, to uncover the truth.

The quest will have you visiting a heavily guarded bunker. Because of the intensity of fighting in this region, expect multiple forces to try pushing you back, preventing you from getting inside. Not only do you have to cut through these enemies, but you have to find Long Vong in Gray Zone Warfare, which can be tricky.

Where to find Long Vong for Duty to the Country in Gray Zone Warfare

You need to head inside the bunker and make your way to the bottom floor. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The location where you need to find Long Vong is challenging because you need to be inside the bunker. You need to go to the basement and find the broken staircase. Head up the broken staircase and then jump across to reach the next level, which might be too much for many players in GZW because of the amount of things they carry. You may need to remove your backpack or extra gear before jumping.

You’ll know you’re on the right track to finding these broken stairs if you can find the blocked-off hallway with rubble on the bottom floor of the bunker. The broken stairs are to the right, and you can attempt to jump up onto the ramp. Reaching this part of the bunker is tough, though, as you might find multiple players and NPCs, similar to trying to complete One Shot, One Kill or The Shadow Over Ban Pa.

You need to run and then jump to make it across to the stairs. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This jump did take me a few times to complete. I had to remove my backpack before doing it after my first few tries. Eventually, I got across, finding a good combination of activating my sprint and jumping right at the edge of the stairs.

You can find Long Vong’s body to the right of the stairs. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you reach the top of the stairs, take a right and you should see a body on the ground. Unfortunately, this is Long Vong. The only thing you have to do now is interact with the body and the mission is complete. The final thing to do is return to Base Camp and speak with Lab Rat, completing the quest in GZW. You don’t need to bring any items or objects back to her.

