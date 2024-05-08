Gray Zone Warfare Manifest Destiny quest guide – How to find the manifest database

After your first encounter with Pha Lang Airfield in Gray Zone Warfare, Handshake wants you to return and investigate further. He wants you to look into the many people who visited the airport, and you can do this by finding the manifest database.

Like your first encounter at Pha Lang Airfield in Gray Zone Warfare, expect to head directly into the airport and deal with heavy resistance. Your goal for the Manifest Destiny quest is to track down a specific computer to gather information. After you’ve collected it, it’s time to bring it back to base and receive your reward from Handshake.

Where to find the manifest database for Manifest Destiny in Gray Zone Warfare

Make your way to Pha Lang Airfield, to the buildings at the center. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The manifest database you need to find to complete Manifest Destiny is at the center of Pha Lang Airfield. You can find it in the central office with the small computer rooms. It’s a heavily guarded location with multiple NPCs patrolling the perimeter, and there’s a good chance you’ll encounter additional Gray Zone Warfare players along the way.

You should already have a landing zone (LZ) unlocked for Pha Lang Airfield. When you arrive at the LZ, head east and proceed toward the airport. Unfortunately, a handful of NPCs are wandering around the area close to the northwest.

I recommend clearing them out using a silenced weapon with a decent scope to avoid alerting NPCs to your location. This will also make it more difficult for other players to track you down. You might have encountered several other players trying to complete A Single Drop, but it’s less dangerous of a location than it is at Ban Pa, where you completed It’s In the Water 2.

The computer should be on the desk with the cat picture. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you clear the enemies out, make your way to the center of the airfield. Your primary goal is to reach the building in the middle. The north side of the building looks like a repair shop and the south side has offices with computers inside. For the Manifest Destiny quest, interact with one of the computers close to the middle of the building. It’s near the lobby and break room area. Look for a picture of a cat on the desk.

The final step is to interact with the computer and transfer the manifest for Handshake. You’ll receive a notification that the quest has been updated, and you can now return to Base Camp. Thankfully, you don’t need to secure a particular item on your character. You only need to land in Base Camp and speak with Handshake, and it concludes the Gray Zone Warfare mission.

